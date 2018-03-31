NeNe Leakes Reveals Why Her And Kim Zolciak’s Spinoff Was Really Canceled

NeNe Leakes recently tweeted the real reason why her and Kim Zolciak's planned spinoff show was canceled.

Why didn’t NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak go ahead with their Bravo spinoff show The Road to Riches? Was it really because of scheduling difficulties? Not so, at least according to NeNe. As reported by Reality Tea, during a recent Twitter tirade against her The Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Kim, NeNe claimed that her planned spinoff show with Kim didn’t get off the ground not because of scheduling difficulties, as the network publicly claimed, but because she simply no longer wanted to work with her.

While the current 10th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs, NeNe and Kim have been exchanging some harsh words with one another on social media. The social media war got even more intense after one episode showed Kim, in retaliation after NeNe questioned her medical conditions, send everyone a video that her daughter, Brielle Biermann, shot of NeNe’s bathroom that purportedly showed a coackroach crawling around.

In one recent tweet, NeNe referred to Kim as “cigarette breath.” NeNe lashed out that Sheree Whitfield and “cigarette breath” have been trying to discredit her the entire season. In response, Kim said that NeNe doesn’t have any real friends but only victims. Kim also tweeted that she hopes that she doesn’t end up “miserable and bored at 50” like NeNe and that she hasn’t smoked a cigarette in years. Kim lastly pointed out that she has her own show, Don’t Be Tardy, in addition to being on Real Housewives with NeNe.

In a reference to their planned spinoff show TheRoad to Riches, NeNe responded that she chose not to do a show with Kim because of her “lying miserable a**.” NeNe added that Bravo made up an excuse for why the show was canceled for Kim’s benefit. NeNe ended her tweet by stating that Kim doesn’t deserve her own show on Bravo.

“@Kimzolciak this is why I CHOSE NOT to do a show wit your lying miserable a**! Remember that b**ch! Yeah they made up an excuse 2 help u b/c i didn’t want to work wit yo a** (our schedules didn’t line up). I’m more than happy you have your OWN show that you DONT deserve # facts.”

In April of 2015, Bravo announced that NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak were going to star in a show titled The Road to Riches. The show was going to follow NeNe and Kim on a road-trip from Atlanta to Los Angeles. In a statement to E! News, NeNe and Kim, both of whom were off Real Housewives at that time, expressed excitement over filming together again.

Kim said that she and NeNe were back at a good place with one another.

“It will be good not having anyone interfering with NeNe and I. We’re back to where we started twelve years ago, no other noise. No other people talking nonsense. It will just be her and I and we have a really good time.”

NeNe said that filming with Kim was going to be better than filming with the housewives.

“One of the things I’m most excited about is working with Kim, just the two of us. I just left Housewives where I was working with like, six monsters.”

A few months later however, Bravo revealed that the show was not going to film as planned. E! News reported that a source said that the cancelation was because both NeNe and Kim were “in the middle of other projects.”

Perhaps The Real Housewives of Atlanta viewers will soon hear more about why the planned spinoff show starring NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak was really canceled when the season 10 reunion show airs? Maybe even reunion show host and Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen will chime in about the cancelation? What a preview of the reunion show, just released by Bravo, definitely does show is that viewers will see NeNe and Kim scream and yell at one another to such a point that even Andy has to tell them to stop.