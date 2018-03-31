‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Finn And Alexis Break It Off, Valentin Confronts Peter, Sonny Worries

'GH' will be filled with suspense and mystery next week.

General Hospital spoilers tease that the upcoming week will put several Port Charles residents to the test. Sonny (Maurice Benard) will have one concern after another. Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) might find himself without a fake boyfriend or an ex who pines after her. Peter (Wes Ramsy) will think no one knows his real identity, but he has never been more wrong.

Staged Breakups

Over the past few months, Finn (Michael Easton) has been involved in fake relationships. First, it was with Anna (Finola Hughes), then there’s Alexis. General Hospital spoilers from Soap Hub reveal that he will try to settle his problem with parking tickets next week. The same goes for his fake relationships.

From the looks of it, Finn will be too distracted by other things that he will stop paying attention to Alexis. The two had a connection since they leaned on each other while the people they loved tried to figure things out. The latest teaser from the publication also teased that it will be Alexis who will ask Finn to break things off with her.

Julian and Kim agreed to hit the sheets, and the two might realize they are better off with each other. Things can always change, especially in Port Charles.

The Mob Boss Worries

The past weeks in General Hospital have been tough on the Corinthos family. Sonny tried to accept his father’s medical condition, and he even tried to set things up to remind him of the old days. Thanks to the help of other Port Charles residents, Sonny was able to give his father a precious gift.

Sonny will not be the only person who will feel concerned about Mike’s health. General Hospital spoilers reveal that Michael will also have the same sentiments. Seeing the man’s health deteriorate will have a huge impact on father and son.

Missed today's 55th Anniversary Special? Not to worry! Full episodes of #GH are just a click away: https://t.co/VHrQ2w7mow #GH55 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 31, 2018

Unfortunately, his father will not be the only thing that will catch Sonny’s attention by next week. There has been a lot of things which have been going on in the family. In fact, Carly is also struggling with secrets of her own. Nelle has been trying to push Carly off the deep edge, and she will continue with her mission until she gets what he wants.

Luckily, General Hospital spoilers indicate that Jason will be there for Carly and help her out with her unusual situation. It’s just a matter of time before they put two and two together, and find the culprit behind everything.

Peter’s Identity

Peter has been a part of the Port Charles community for quite some time. However, General Hospital spoilers reveal that the people will soon realize that the man Jason and Anna have been trying to find is right under their noses.

General Hospital spoilers tease that there will be a confrontation between Valentin and Peter. This might have something to do with Maxie, and things might take a more interesting turn.

Meanwhile, it’s also worth noting that Griffin already knows that the child Anna has been trying so hard to find is in town. Of course, General Hospital spoilers reveal that the big reveal will hit PC residents hard especially Maxie who has been relying on Peter a lot.