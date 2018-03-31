Selena Gomez Won’t Be Getting An Apology From The Weeknd For ‘Diss’ Track, ‘Hollywood Life’ Reports

The Weeknd was reportedly very hurt by Selena going back to her ex after their breakup.

Selena Gomez probably won’t get an apology from the Weekend (real name Abel Tesfaye) for his not-so-veiled references to her in a song on his new EP My Dear Melancholy. At least that’s according to an article that was published by Hollywood Life. The online tabloid reports that Tesfaye did not give Selena any warning about referencing her on the song. Here are the lyrics that fans think are about Gomez.

“We found each other / I helped you out of a broken place / You gave me comfort / But falling for you was my mistake.”

Then there’s the line that seems to be even more telling:

“I said I didn’t feel nothing baby, but I lied / I almost cut a piece of myself for your life.”

As Cosmopolitan notes, fans believe that “cut a piece of myself” refers to a kidney transplant. Selena’s health was previously jeopardized by lupus and she needed a kidney as a result. So, the speculation is that The Weeknd offered her a kidney. Some fans believe that the entire album is about Gomez and some even thanked Selena for breaking up with him so that he could channel his pain through this EP.

Here’s another lyric that fans think is inspired by Gomez and Justin Bieber.

“When you’re with him, you close your eyes and think of me.”

We gotta thank Selena Gomez for making The Weeknd go through the pain that he did that caused him to make this album lol — Shakespeare (@DevinShamel) March 30, 2018

Hollywood Life’s alleged insider says that Abel felt that Gomez going back to Bieber was a “slap in the face” and that he felt resentful that she went back to her ex after all of the negative things she told him about Justin. Their source went on to say that The Weeknd is not about to apologize for the song and that Selena should not expect that because of how “messy” their breakup was.

The week's most notable new music https://t.co/ZVgG5tgSdj — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 31, 2018

Selena isn’t the only ex-girlfriend of The Weeknd’s that fans think that he’s talking about on My Dear Melancholy. Fans also think that Tesfaye wrote about Bella Hadid on the song “Wasted Times.” That’s because the song is about him wanting to rekindle a romantic relationship even though he and the girl had their issues. According to Hollywood Life, this is the line that some listeners feel is a clue that the song is about Bella:

“And I know right now that we’re not talkin’/I hope you know this d**k is still an option/’Cause I’ll beat it up.”

As Billboard reports, The Weeknd and Selena Gomez were first seen looking particularly cozy with each other in January of last year, only two months after he broke up with Bella Hadid. In the same month, he mentioned Selena’s name in a very sensual way in a line from his song, “Party Monster.” Over the next couple of months, Selena and The Weeknd were seen holding hands and kissing by paparazzi. The relationship seemed to end abruptly in October 2017. The “Bad Liar” singer was soon seen having breakfast with her ex, Justin Bieber.

Neither Selena Gomez or anyone from her team has commented on The Weeknd’s new music as yet.