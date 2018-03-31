Shannon Beador And Tamra Judge At War! Former ‘RHOC’ Besties Cannot See Eye-To-Eye On David Beador

With the cast and crew currently filming Season 13, sources claim that the ladies are fighting over Shannon's ex-husband, David Beador.

Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge have had a pretty solid relationship on the Real Housewives of Orange County, but it sounds like their friendship may have hit a major roadblock. With the cast and crew currently filming Season 13, sources claim that the ladies are fighting over Shannon’s ex-husband, David Beador.

According to Radar Online, David is still good friends with Tamra’s husband, Eddie Judge. Eddie and David have reportedly been hanging out a lot, despite the fact that Tamra and Shannon are still close. After discovering that Eddie and David were spending time together, Shannon felt betrayed by Tamra, who tried to say she had no idea what was going on. A source close to the situation had the following to say.

“Shannon thinks that it is really messed up. She does not understand why Tamra allows Eddie to hang out with David when she is supposed to be her best friend in the world. Tamra told Shannon that she really had no idea that David and Eddie were still hanging out. She thinks that Tamra isn’t telling the truth, because there is so much proof that David and Eddie are still close.”

Back in January, David posed for a pic alongside Eddie and Tamra’s fitness team. David’s divorce with Shannon was heating up at the time of the photo, which proves that he is still a part of Eddie and Tamra’s lives.

Unfortunately for Shannon, it sounds like her relationship with Tamra might be headed for some major drama in Season 13 of RHOC.

After months of legal battles, Shannon won joint custody of her three daughters – Sophie, Adeline, and Stella, according to Us Weekly. A judge also forced David to pony up $12,000 for child support. In light of the good news, Shannon was nothing but smiles as she celebrated her 54th birthday with friends and family. Based on the birthday photos, Shannon had a blast celebrating her first year without David.

Since the divorce, Shannon has lost a ton of weight and looks a lot happier than she’s been in years. Shannon’s friends say that she is a completely different person now and that people cannot believe how much she’s changed since the divorce.

Although the split was difficult at first, Shannon is beginning to realize that her life is better now that she’s not constantly fighting with David.

As far as David is concerned, he’s already moved on to a new romance and is currently dating Lesley Cook. David has received a lot of backlash for moving on so quickly and for hooking up with a much younger girl (Lesley is only 34 years old). In response to the negative feedback, David deleted his profiles on social media and has tried to remain out of the public eye.

Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge have not commented on the rumors surrounding their friendship.

Season 13 of the Real Housewives of Orange County is expected to premiere in 2018.