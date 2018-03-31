Mega Millions Winning Ticket Of $521 Million Sold In New Jersey

A single player bagged the $521 million Mega Million jackpot in Friday night’s drawing, one of the largest in the game’s history.

News of the lucky player was posted on the Mega Millions website. The winning numbers were 11, 28, 31, 46 and 59, with a Mega Ball of 1, with the winner having the option of walking away with a $317 cash prize.

The largest prize in game history was recorded in 2012 when the jackpot reached $656 million.

“Friday night’s drawing produced a single winning ticket sold in New Jersey,” the statement said. “The jackpot winner will receive an estimated prize of $521 million.”

Friday night’s drawing also produced two $1 million winning tickets, where players in Ohio and Texas matched all five white balls.

Prior to Friday night, no one had won the jackpot in two months. According to CBS, the odds of winning the $521 million prize were 302.5 million to one. Mega Millions can be played in 44 states, the District of Columbia and the U. S. Virgin Islands, with drawings held every Tuesday and Friday night.

Mega Millions has reported the $521 million jackpot is the 10th largest jackpot in lottery game history.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Earlier this month, a Powerball player in Pennsylvania won a grand prize of $456.7 million.

The winning numbers in that game, which represented the eighth largest jackpot in Powerball history, according to the Washington Post, were 22-57-59-60-66 and Powerball 7, Power Play 2X. The winner in that game had the option of being paid out in annual installments over nearly 30 years or a one-time, lump-sum payment of $273.9 million.

Here are the 10 largest U.S. jackpots and the states where the winning tickets were sold: