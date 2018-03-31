WWE News: Paul Heyman Comments About CM Punk Thinking Of WWE Return

Brock Lesnar's advocate gave his thoughts on whether Punk is thinking of a return to pro wrestling.

While CM Punk is busy with his UFC career, the rumors of a WWE return persist. The current mixed martial arts fighter is in preparations for a fight that could take place at an event in his home city this summer. As of right now, Punk has said there will be a fight, but there is nothing officially announced yet. Meanwhile, Punk’s former manager and the current advocate for WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman, provided recent comments about whether or not his former client might be considering a return to the ring.

Longtime WWE fans have seen the association between Paul Heyman and CM Punk, as Heyman provided Punk an additional mouthpiece over his great run with WWE. The two first came into contact with one another back in 2005 during Heyman’s time as head booker and writer for the Ohio Valley Wrestling territory. Years later, Punk had one of the longest WWE championship reigns in the history of the company and Heyman was along for that run. Heyman, who is never one to shy away from speaking his mind, recently spoke about a number of topics with Digital Spy. That included the always present topic of CM Punk returning to the WWE.

WWE star Paul Heyman may know his former client and friend CM Punk’s thoughts about WWE. WWE

Heyman shared his thoughts with regard to Punk thinking about WWE.

“I don’t think Phil Brooks thinks about WWE at all anymore. I would hope that he doesn’t. I would hope that he is of the focused mindset in propelling himself into the ranks of UFC. I don’t think it’s a matter of positioning or money or spotlight anymore.”

His former manager then added the following.

“I think it’s a matter of his dream is to become a successful UFC fighter and he doesn’t even have a thought regarding WWE, at least I would hope that he doesn’t. Because I don’t know how it would be considered productive for him to do so.”

As of right now, Heyman is probably right as CM Punk said on Twitter earlier this month that he’ll be fighting a still to be determined opponent at June’s UFC 225 event. Still, Punk may have a thought or two with regards to a future return to the WWE, and it’s likely that door is always open based on other stars who have made their way back.

There’s also the fact his wife, AJ Brooks, is a former WWE Divas Champion who may have thoughts about returning to WWE again sometime in the future. It’s always possible the two have had those discussions, and there’s got to be a few times here or there that both of them receive those “are you coming back to WWE?” questions when they’re in public or doing promotions with media.

For now, fans will have to be patient to see how CM Punk’s mixed martial arts career goes and should he decide it simply isn’t working, he might decide to give another WWE run his thoughts and effort.