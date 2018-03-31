Melania Trump, Donald Trump May Visit Marriage Location Amid Divorce Buzz For Episcopal Church Easter Services

Melania and Donald Trump expected to visit the church were they were married for Easter services.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were photographed attending Easter services at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea last Easter – Sunday, April 16, 2017. It was the same church in Palm Beach, Florida, where Melania – up until then known as Melania Knauss and not quite yet Mrs. Trump – and Donald were photographed in the wake of their celebrity-filled wedding ceremony on January 22, 2005.

Photos of Melania and Donald Trump, reports the Palm Beach Post, show a smiling Melania Knauss, as some of the Getty Images descriptions describe Melania, with her new husband Donald Trump. The couple left the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, seemingly on a high note after the Slovenian model became the billionaire’s third wife.

Now 13 years later, Melania and Donald are expected to revisit their marriage locale for their usual visit to the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea Easter services on Sunday, April 1. As reported by the Palm Beach Post, Trump’s Easter weekend visit represents the 16th time that President Trump has visited Palm Beach since becoming president.

The publication notes that the Trump family usually enjoys Easter at Mar-a-Lago, the president’s Palm Beach estate, with Melania and Donald – at a minimum – expected to attend services on the island at the church where they were married. However, they may be visiting the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the Sea amid speculation about the state of their marriage, allegedly marred by adulterous affair allegations.

President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump are greeted by stand ovation and cheers upon their arrival to attend Christmas Eve church services, tonight, at The Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Florida. #ChristmasEve2017 pic.twitter.com/DwKVMZtnvn — Dan Scavino Jr. (@Scavino45) December 25, 2017

While Donald hit the golf course both Saturday and Sunday, as reported by Ledyard King, a Washington correspondent for USA Today, all eyes will be on Melania and Donald’s behavior on Easter Sunday if indeed they attend the traditional services at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea, or if they decide to skip Easter services as a family this year.

A search for the term “Melania divorce” on Saturday brings up topics like top divorce lawyers now taking Melania Trump divorce jokes seriously, as reported by the New York Daily News. Also getting plenty of traction is S.E. Cupp’s advice to Melania, saying she should divorce POTUS to win respect, as reported by the Inquisitr.