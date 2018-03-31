50 Cent Shares ‘Power’ Season 5 Teaser Trailer Ahead Of Release Date

50 Cent returns as Kanan in Power Season 5, and the actor and rapper shared the teaser trailer for the highly anticipated return.

The teaser reveals Raina’s funeral and Ghost making clear his intention to exact revenge on all parties responsible. In the trailer via Entertainment Weekly, Kanan, Ghost, and Tommy are teaming up to deal with the problem, Dre, as the fourth season finale revealed.

However, the teaser also shows that there may be some tension in the unlikely trio, specifically with Kanan and Ghost, who is skeptical about his old frenemy’s motive.

Kanan, played by 50 Cent, says in the teaser, which you can watch below, “Dre’s the problem, right?” To which Ghost responds, “How we know we can trust you K?”

Angela Valdez is also featured threatening to turn people in for the murder of Ray Ray, and Tasha is seen stating that “we are all responsible,” seemingly about Raina’s death.

The Power Season 5 release date is July 1 and Starz is offering a free 7-day trial to use its app where you can watch the series.

50 Cent shared the explosive teaser with his 17.5 million fans on Instagram, and the Power official Twitter page also shared the teaser quoting Tommy saying “family over everything.”

Naturi Naughton revealed that her character’s relationship with Ghost will worsen due to Raina’s death, reports Digital Spy. The actress also warns fans to expect a lot of heartaches as the fallout of Raina’s death continues.

Last month, 50 Cent teased Kanan’s sinister motives for taking out Dre. The rapper posted a photo of Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr) in the trunk of his car, stating that he wants his corners back.

Due to the popularity of the series, Power was renewed for a sixth season ahead of the Season 5 premiere. The series is the most-watched show on Starz, with about 10 million viewers per episode for its fourth season.

You will be seeing a lot more of Terry Silver, played by Brandon Victor, who has been promoted to a series regular in the upcoming season.

Power showrunner Courtney Kemp told Deadline last year that Season 5 of Power will feature huge moves and major cast changes. Therefore, none of your favorite characters are safe, and the showrunner teased two characters falling back in love – does she mean Ghost and Angela or Tasha?