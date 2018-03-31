’13 Reasons Why’ Season 2 Release Date Poster Featuring Alisha Boe As Jessica Davis Is Fake

Some fans are convinced Netflix is releasing '13 Reasons Why' Season 2 this weekend.

It’s been almost a year since 13 Reasons Why premiered on Netflix. While Season 2 of the highly anticipated series has a teaser trailer, Netflix has not announced a release date. This has led to fan theories that Netflix will release 13 Reasons Why Season 2 this weekend.

A poster featuring Jessica Davis (played by Alisha Boe) has been circulating on social media showing 13 Reasons Why Season 2 with a March 31 release date. Several tweets touting this release date have garnered several retweets and likes, which has fans convinced that the series is due to premiere imminently.

However, the poster is fake and the premiere date for the second season is unknown.

The Daily Express reports that Netflix may opt to release the second season without an announcement. However, the publication states that it is unlikely to arrive this weekend because some fans were granted access to an early screening to watch the series before it is released.

The early screening is reportedly taking place in Los Angeles on the following dates: Friday, March 30; Saturday, March 31; and Wednesday, April 4.

Therefore, this makes the March 31 release date highly improbable.

The teaser trailer for the second season has over 11 million views on the series’ official Twitter account and more views on other platforms. The highly anticipated series will likely bring huge ratings to Netflix.

13 Reasons why season 2 coming back March 31???????????? — Li’ Black???? (@TyraLetrice) March 27, 2018

tomorrow 13 reasons why season 2 comes out ???? — bella ???? (@bxllaneira) March 31, 2018

13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford will return as Hannah Baker, and fans should expect a different Hannah. The actress will no longer narrate the series but play a prominent role.

Their story isn't over. Season 2 of #13ReasonsWhy is coming. pic.twitter.com/nY5vTUfXdo — 13 Reasons Why (@13ReasonsWhy) May 7, 2017

Due to the suicide controversy surrounding the first season, Netflix has added a warning telling viewers who are struggling with mental illness that the series may not be suitable for them.

The cast members also give details on where viewers should go to seek help. Every episode of Season 2 will include warnings and the PSA video will appear before the premiere episode begins.

The second season will explore the other students’ version of events surrounding Hannah Baker’s suicide. Clay and Hannah’s mother will continue to struggle with her unexpected death, and the second season will address the cliffhangers of the first season.

Netflix has not announced a release date. However, the series will likely air this summer.