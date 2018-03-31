‘I’m Back’: Arnold Schwarzenegger’s First Words After Heart Surgery Delight Fans

Arnold Schwarzenegger did not undergo open-heart surgery nor was it an emergency procedure as some outlets have reported.

The Terminator is “back,” and there is nothing more that can delight his fans. According to his spokesman Daniel Ketchell, Arnold Schwarzenegger is in “good spirits” while recovering from surgery.

The 70-year-old action star was earlier admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles to undergo heart surgery to replace his pulmonic valve. While fans were worried by the sudden news, Ketchell assured them that there was nothing to be concerned about. Some of the media publications reported that it was an emergency surgery. But, Ketchell assured in his statement that it was a planned procedure.

This was not the first time Arnold had to go through a similar surgery. The former governor of California was reportedly diagnosed with a congenital heart defect quite some time ago. In 1997, his pulmonic valve was replaced. However, the process was never meant to last his lifetime. According to Ketchell’s official statement on Twitter, the 1997 replacement valve “outlived its life expectancy.”

Ketchell clarified that Arnold Schwarzenegger had not undergone open-heart surgery. He rather underwent “a less-invasive catheter valve replacement,” even though an open-heart surgery team was ready during the operation in case of an emergency.

In his latest update on Arnold Schwarzenegger, Ketchell said that the Hollywood star was awake. His comeback words were quite dramatic indeed.

“His first words were actually ‘I’m back,’ so he is in good spirits.”

The update left fans ecstatic on Twitter. While most of them wished for the star’s speedy recovery, some of them reacted with humor. One of them seemed assured to know that “The Terminator has a heart after all!” A fan thanked Ketchell for the good news and said Arnold’s spokesman “won twitter” with it.

Another fan reacted to Arnold’s modified version of his legendary line, “I’ll be back!” The fan said that it would have been sad if Ketchell’s update involved the other legendary catchphrase that Arnold is famous for, “Hasta la vista,” which is a Spanish phrase for goodbye.

Rich Fury / Invision / AP Images

While Arnold’s fans were worried about his surgery, Sylvester Stallone said he was no way concerned about his buddy’s health. Sly predicted that the Austrian Oak would be back “bigger and stronger than ever,” according to TMZ.