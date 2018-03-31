‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Ava Could Blow Peter’s Secret, Nina Turns To Curtis

Griffin wrestle with the secret he knows. With Ava in the loop, she might be the one to blow up Peter's secret. Nina is suspicious too and turns to Curtis for some help.

Previously on The Young and the Restless, Griffin (Matt Cohen) receives the results of the DNA test. They confirm that Peter (Wes Ramsey) is Henrik Faison. Ava (Maura West) saw in Griffin’s face that the results spell bad news, and Griffin confessed he does not know to do. He asked Ava for her advice, and she tells him he already knows what to do because he always keeps other people’s best intentions first, according to Soaps.

When Griffin left, Ava thought of reading the DNA test results but decided not to. Regardless, she seems to have an idea what they say, and according to General Hospital spoilers via Soap Hub, her curiosity could blow the secret. She might be friends with Jason (Steve Burton) once again and use her knowledge about Peter to her advantage. Jason is still searching for Henrik.

Peter, meanwhile, is sticking closer to Maxie (Kirsten Storms), and being in his company has been quite easy for Maxie because he’s the only one in town who does not know Nathan well. However, this gets Nina (Michelle Stafford) a lot more suspicious about him. She feels that Peter has a hidden agenda, especially with Maxie’s baby. Peter is manipulating every situation in Port Charles as much as he can. However, General Hospital spoilers also tease that he is looking for some answers himself.

General Hospital spoilers reveal that Nina will turn to Curtis (Donnell Turner) to seek some help. She wants to find some answers and to know what Peter is hiding. Spoilers tease that Curtis will launch an investigation and might figure out on his own that Peter is Henrik.

Will Griffin tell Anna (Finola Hughes) about Peter? How will Maxie handle the truth once it is revealed that Peter is Faison’s son?

