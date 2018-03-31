David Hogg’s Personal Vendetta Against Laura Ingraham Setting ‘Dangerous Precedent,’ Says Joe Concha

The young activist has successfully influenced advertisers to leave Ingraham's program, and some wonder if this is setting a dangerous precedent.

Hogg went after Fox News’ Laura Ingraham with full force after she posted on Twitter last Wednesday he was “whining” about not getting into several California colleges. This personal vendetta quickly escalated as he called for a boycott of her advertisers. He was successful as 11 companies so far have dropped advertisements with Ingraham’s program, according to CBS News. Hogg won’t relent even after Ingraham apologized, which has garnered criticism from publications like The Hill and the Daily Wire.

David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it. (Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA…totally predictable given acceptance rates.) https://t.co/wflA4hWHXY — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 28, 2018

Ingraham was commenting on an article by the Daily Wire, which detailed his college rejections from popular UC schools. Hogg said that he wasn’t surprised by the rejections and pointed out the sheer number of applicants can lead to people’s voices not being heard.

Joe Concha from The Hill believes that there is a “fear of reprisal for criticizing Hogg, who has the benefit of being protected from any criticism while being free to level it.” Indeed, criticism of Hogg receives large amounts of attention as evidenced not just by Ingraham but by other notable figures. For example, Meghan McCain faced huge backlash when she criticized Hogg’s overuse of profanity, according to US Weekly.

Roseanne Barr was also under scrutiny after tweeting “NAZI SALUTE” next to a photo of Hogg’s triumphant pose after giving a speech, detailed AOL.

Derick Dillard, Jill Duggar’s husband, was also criticized for his Twitter comments on how media outlets were “using the high schoolers to push their liberal agendas.” Romper added that Dillard wasn’t fazed by the backlash and underscored his point with a second tweet.

Concha analyzed Hogg’s actions, pointing out that he could potentially end Ingraham’s career over this personal spat.

“But the effort to silence a voice, to essentially end a career, based on something like this sets not only a dangerous but completely un-American precedent.”

Additionally, The Federalist echoed Concha’s opinions, saying that it’s up to Hogg to address Ingraham’s “mean-spirited” tweet, but his call for boycotts by advertisers is “extreme.” The Daily Wire also compiled a list of reasons why Hogg is being contradictory with his comments.

The power of Hogg’s Twitter account seems to be mounting as his comments receive national media coverage. Most recently, Hogg posted a comment on one of John McCain’s tweets.

Why do you take so much money from the NRA? — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 30, 2018

Hogg is referencing the approximately $7.7 million that McCain has received from the NRA during his political career, according to USA Today.

The future of Hogg’s effect on prominent figures and the gun control debate remains to be seen.