Tony Stark's new armor could adapt some Wakandan technology to help in the fight against Thanos.

There is little doubt that the superheroes will be bringing their A game when they face Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. After all, the Mad Titan can, as Gamora puts it, destroy the universe with a snap of his fingers. Fans have already seen glimpses at the characters’ upgraded arsenal courtesy of Wakanda, from Captain America’s hand shields to Bucky Barnes’ shiny new arm. But is it possible that Iron Man will also be borrowing Wakandan tech to complete his Bleeding Edge Armor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe flick?

Tony Stark’s amazing new armor has certainly been the subject of several awestruck posts on social media, especially when people got a glimpse of how it works in the recent Avengers: Infinity War trailer. Interestingly, Comicbook.com likens the Bleeding Edge armor to T’Challa’s vibranium suit in Black Panther. So could this mean Iron Man has paid a visit to Shuri in an effort to make it easier for him to suit up?

Iron Man fans had every reason to geek out when the new Avengers: Infinity War teaser featured a brief shot of the Bleeding Edge armor. One fan even went as far as slowing down the footage to show just how quickly the suit covers Tony Stark’s body. Not surprisingly, some people thought the technology that makes the armor work is somehow similar to the Black Panther suit.

The possibility of Tony Stark reaching out to T’Challa for help is not exactly a long stretch. After all, the two have previously worked together in Captain America: Civil War in a joint effort to catch Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes. In addition to that, T’Challa had already announced that Wakanda would share their technology with the world.

Although it is unlikely that Iron Man’s Bleeding Edge armor will be made of vibranium, it is possible that T’Challa’s sister Shuri will somehow help Tony Stark create the suit in Avengers: Infinity War. However, there is a bigger chance that Robert Downey Jr.’s character has already worked on the armor during the events in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

In the comic books, Iron Man’s Bleeding Edge armor is formed by nanoparticles stored inside Tony Stark’s body. The particles can automatically cover Tony’s body in a similar way that T’Challa’s necklace works in Black Panther. However, these nanoparticles are already part of Tony’s body and are powered by the arc reactor in his chest. Hopefully, the technology behind the armor will be explained when Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27.