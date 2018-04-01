Khloe Kardashian Can’t Wait To Reclaim Pre-Baby Body Despite Kylie Jenner Facing Backlash Over Weight Loss

Khloe Kardashian is prepping herself up for an intense workout after she gives birth to her first child despite backlash over Kylie Jenner's post-baby body.

Khloe Kardashian may still have to wait a little longer to finally give birth to her firstborn with Tristan Thompson, but the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is already prepping herself up for an intense workout to reclaim her pre-baby body. Although the mom-to-be is certainly not trying to offend anyone with her statement, it is sort of expected that she will be judged for it especially after her sister Kylie Jenner has gotten a lot of hate for simply losing weight.

The 33-year-old television personality took to Twitter to share that she can’t wait to hit the gym in “beast mode.” Khloe Kardashian then noted that she is ready to face all the challenges in dropping off all the pounds that she gained during her pregnancy.

“Random thoughts but I can NOT WAIT to f**k up the gym when it’s time lol,” Khloe tweeted on Friday. “BEAST MODE is dying to return!! I know it won’t be easy but I’m excited for the challenge.”

Khloe Kardashian has not skipped her workout throughout her pregnancy, and she even posted a couple of her training videos on social media. Obviously, the reality star was doing some routines that were pregnant-friendly, but her recent post revealed that she is definitely ready for a much intense workout after giving birth to her first child.

In a true Kardashian/Jenner clan fashion, it is quite expected that Khloe Kardashian will quickly shed off the pregnancy weight, just like Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West, and Kylie Jenner. Unfortunately, not all people are impressed with her sister’s post-baby bodies, especially with the 20-year-old Kylie Lip Kit mogul.

Kylie Jenner’s weight loss has been a hot topic ever since she posted a photo of her incredible body transformation on social media after giving birth to her baby girl Stormi. Although the young mom looked stunning, many were upset that she appeared to be promoting an impossible image for women.

Being one of the most influential celebrities to date, a lot were disappointed at Kylie Jenner for being so insensitive to other moms who are having a hard time losing weight. If Khloe Kardashian will follow her sisters’ footsteps in quickly shedding off the excess pounds, then there is a high chance that she will be getting a lot of unnecessary hate as well.