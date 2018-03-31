Meghan Markle’s Estranged Family Might Crash Her Big Day As TV Wedding Correspondents, ‘Us Weekly’ Reports

The bride-to-be's estranged family has yet to receive an invitation for the royal wedding but they might still be part of it after all, according to 'Us Weekly'.

Looks like Meghan Markle’s estranged family is going to do anything to be at her royal wedding and she’s allegedly starting to get worried.

In a recent report by Us Weekly, it has been alleged that the former Suits star is “losing sleep” as her nuptials to Prince Harry draws near and it’s all because of her estranged relatives.

Apparently, Meghan has been fretting about some of her distant family members crashing her royal wedding despite not being invited. The outlet claimed that the actress’ controversial relatives are eager to fly to London to catch a glimpse of her big day.

A source allegedly told the outlet that Meghan’s half-sister Samantha Grant and her nephew Tyler Dooley along with his mother Tracy are planning to travel all the way from the U.S. to provide “coverage” of the royal wedding.

Allegedly, the trio is keen on becoming TVwedding correspondents even though they won’t be inside the event. The source added that Meghan is even stressing about the possibility, causing her to lose sleep at night.

“She’s lost sleep over relatives who’ve screwed her over,” the source claimed. “It’s the one thing she’s struggled with most since meeting Harry, especially after the engagement.”

Meghan Markle’s estranged family is reportedly planning to be her wedding correspondents. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The insider also revealed that Meghan is “finding it really hard to trust people she meets now,” especially since even her own family and old friends have reportedly sold her out.

It’s no secret that Meghan’s estranged family and old friends haven’t exactly stayed under the radar ever since her engagement with Prince Harry. To recall, her former best friend Ninaki Priddy revealed some intriguing details about their friendship and even called her a “fraud.”

Meghan Markle's nephew and his mum have not received an invitation to the Royal Wedding but say they're proudly supporting her. pic.twitter.com/LrMb8WCszh — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 26, 2018

Samantha, on the other hand, has been very vocal in her criticism of Meghan as well. In fact, she even claimed that the actress abandoned their bankrupt father and slammed her for spending $75,000 for the dress she wore on her engagement photo shoot with Prince Harry.

“I don’t think he feels like she owes him, but that is how I see it. Honestly what she could spend in a weekend would greatly help Dad. If you can afford $75,000 for a dress, you can afford $75,000 to help your dad.”

She also wrote a tell-all memoir about the actress initially called The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister. However, it was later revealed that Samantha is planning to change the intriguing title, claiming that it has “backfired” on her, Daily Mail reported.

So far, it remains unclear if the actress’ estranged family will get an invitation to the royal wedding in the next days to come. It is worth noting though that the coveted invites have already been sent over two weeks ago.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to tie the knot on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.