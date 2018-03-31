‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Victoria Refuses To Marry JT, Victor Amazes His Family

JT is rushing to marry Victoria and Mac wants to know why. Meanwhile, Victor's condition takes a surprising turn.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease of another tense week, with JT so eager to tie the knot with Victoria. On the other hand, Victor’s health takes a shocking turn, but his family will be amazed by him.

Mac and JT agree on divorce terms

Time is running out for JT (Thad Luckinbill), so it’s no wonder he wants to rush marrying Victoria (Amelia Heinle) before Victor (Eric Braeden) regains his consciousness again. JT wants to celebrate his and Victoria’s engagement, but Vikki reminds him he is not yet divorced. He assures her he has a plan for that. On Monday, Apr. 2, The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that he will press Mackenzie (Kelly Kruger) to sign the divorce papers. He will offer her full custody, but he wants visitation rights. Mac wants supervised visits, and JT agrees. He wants reassurance that Mac will immediately sign the papers once they are prepared, according to Soaps.com.

While Mac said she will sign the papers when they are drawn up, she wonders why there is so much rush. She will seek to know JT’s reason and wants him to admit his abusive and controlling behavior. The Young and the Restless spoilers via Soap Central tease that Mac will hold off signing the papers until she gets her answers.

Victoria drops a bomb for JT

Mac has tried to warn Victoria against JT, but Vikki’s not having any of it. On Monday, Mac asks Sharon (Sharon Case) if she’s close to Victoria because she’s concerned about JT being abusive. While Sharon sort of dismissed Mac by telling her she should go home to her kids, Sharon tries to talk to Victoria. Victoria assures her she will not let any man abuse her. Sharon also suggests she should try to undergo relationship counseling, according to The Young and the Restless spoilers via Soaps.com.

Victoria has been giving it a thought herself and she’s seen some red flags herself. So when JT comes home and updates her about Mac agreeing to sign the divorce papers, she drops him a bomb and tells him, “I can’t marry you, JT.”

Weekly Promo Time! There are BIG decisions to make in Genoa City and the heat is ON next week on #YR! pic.twitter.com/LsBR44hZ5o — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) March 30, 2018

Victor dumbfounds his family

Down the road, The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victor will amaze his family, via Soap Central. Next week, Victor’s condition will take a turn and there are spoilers that suggest his health will decline rapidly until he is on life support. And Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) wants to make a decision for Eric. We know Eric Braeden is not going anywhere, and this is just a way to keep his mouth shut while JT’s dirty schemes are yet to be revealed. So, will it turn out that he is just faking being on life support? It would be interesting to see how his family members react and what they will do once he is on the verge of dying. Regardless, Victor’s condition will bring the Newmans closer.

The Young and the Restless airs Mondays to Fridays at 12:30 p.m. on CBS.