Pippa Middleton’s Father-In-Law Being Investigated For Allegedly Raping A Minor

The father-in-law of Pippa Middleton is currently being investigated by law enforcement officials in regard to the allegations surrounding the accusation that he raped a minor. The complaint in question was made a year ago, and supposedly happened between the years 1998 and 1999.

As reported by the London Evening Standard, the 73-year-old is suspected of forcing an underage individual to take part in inappropriate sexual activities. The father of James Matthews, a well-known financial adviser, as well as the former star of Chelsea FC, Spencer Matthews, was indicted in Paris over the rape report.

On March 29, Pippa Middleton’s father-in-law was placed under judicial control due to him reportedly raping an underage individual despite having authority over her. Essentially, David Matthews was in a position of power when it came to the unnamed minor, thus making this accusation even more severe.

Pippa Middleton’s father-in-law has vehemently denied these accusations, and according to a family spokesperson,”unequivocally contests the untrue and scandalous accusation.” The 34-year-old English socialite married James Matthews in May of 2017, with the pair going against the suggestions given to them by members of the royal family that they should have a “traditional wedding.” She proceeded to defy all aforementioned suggestions, wishing to have the wedding of her dreams.

Instead, they went ahead with the plans Pippa Middleton has looked forward to since she was a young child, with a country-side setting being everything she has ever looked forward to. James Matthew’s father works as an investment fund manager, who used to be a professional race car driver. He is also heir to the Scottish title of Laird of Glen Affric.

Pippa Middleton is also a well-known author and columnist, with her education beginning at St. Andrew’s School, a private boarding school located in Pangbourne. After this, she attended Downe House School, an all-girls education facility. Next, she went to a boarding school in Cold Ash, located in a village and civil parish in West Berkshire. She boarded at Marlborough College, where she excelled in an all-sports scholarship. She ultimately graduated from the University of Edinburgh, completing an English literature degree. She spent her time in the country sharing a house with Lord Edward Innes-Ker, a son of the Duke of Roxburghe, as well as heir apparent of the Duke of Northumberland Earl Percy.