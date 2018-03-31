Pippa Middleton’s Father-In-Law Being Investigated For Allegedly Raping A Minor

The father-in-law of Pippa Middleton is currently being investigated by law enforcement officials in regards to the allegations surrounding the accusation that he raped a minor. The complaint in question was made a year ago, and supposedly happened between the years 1998 and 1999.

As reported by The London Evening Standard, the 73-year-old is suspected of forcing an underage individual to take part in inappropriate sexual activities. The father of James Matthews, a well-known financial adviser, as well as former star of Chelsea F.C. Spencer Matthews, was indicted in Paris over said rape report.

Yesterday, March 29, Pippa Middleton’s father-in-law was placed under judicial control due to him reportedly raping said underage individual despite having authority over her; essentially; David Matthews was in a position of power when it came to the unnamed minor, thus making this accusation even more severe.

Pippa Middleton’s father-in-law has vehemently denied these accusations and, according to a family spokesperson,”unequivocally contests the untrue and scandalous accusation.” The 34-year-old English socialite married James Matthews in May of 2017, with the pair going against the suggestions given to them by other royal family members that they should have a “traditional wedding”. She proceeded to defy all aforementioned suggestions, wishing to have the wedding of her dreams.

Instead, they went ahead with the plans Pippa Middleton has looked forward to since she was a young child, with a country-side setting being everything she has ever looked forward to. James Matthew’s father works as an investment fund manager, who used to be a professional race car driver, as well as heir to the Scottish title of Laird of Glen Affric.

Pippa Middleton is also a well-known author and columnist.