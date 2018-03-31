Walmart Easter Hours: These Retail Stores And Restaurants Are Open Sunday, April 1

Not everything is closed on Easter Sunday. Here's a list of retail stores, supermarkets, and restaurants that are open on the religious holiday.

Is Walmart open on Easter Sunday and are any other retail stores and restaurants open on April 1? If you’re trying to figure what’s open on Sunday, rest assured that not everything will be closed on the religious holiday.

Whether you need to buy last-minute Easter basket supplies, ingredients for your holiday meal, or are in search of a restaurant that is open on Sunday, here’s what you need to know before you head out the door. And by the way, if you need cash, head to the ATM — Fortune reports that most banks will be closed on Easter.

Retail stores open Easter Sunday

Although many stores will be closed on Sunday, there are a fair amount of retailers that will be open for business on the holiday. Some big box stores including Target, Best Buy, and Costco will be closed, but there’s always Walmart.

All Walmart Super Center stores are open 24 hours a day so you can grab Easter basket supplies, a holiday ham, and candy whenever you want. In addition to Walmart, Fox 25 reports that the following stores will be open on Easter Sunday.

William Thomas Cain / Getty Images

Bed Bath & Beyond

CVS

Dollar General

Home Depot

KMart

Lowes

Old Navy

Walgreens

According to the AJC, several grocery stores will be open on Easter Sunday if you need ingredients for your holiday meal. Hours vary by location.

Albertson’s

Kroger

Sav-A-Lot

Trader Joe’s

Western Supermarkets

Whole Foods

Winn Dixie

Restaurants open April 1

If you don’t want to cook Easter dinner, there are plenty of restaurants open on Sunday. Some formal sit-down restaurants may require reservations, so it’s a good idea to call ahead.

Whether you want a formal sit-down meal, a buffet, or a quick-service meal on Easter, Good Housekeeping reports that the following chain restaurants will be open April 1.

IHOP

Boston Market

Applebee’s

Cracker Barrel

Denny’s

Bob Evans

Carrabba’s Italian Grille

Panera Bread

Olive Garden

Outback Steakhouse

McCormick & Schmick’s

In addition to the list above, a post on the Golden Corral Facebook page states that the buffet chain restaurant will be open on Easter Sunday. Most locations are open 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. — call ahead for hours at the location near you.

Need a coffee? Dunkin’ Donuts and Starbucks may be open on Easter. Hours vary by location.