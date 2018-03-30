‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Week Of April 2-6: JT Rushes Marriage, Phyllis Chases Justice For Jack

Next week on 'Y&R' sees JT cornered, Nikki and Jill brawling, and Kyle making a big move at Jabot.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of April 2-6 reveal that two Genoa City patriarchs are in trouble. One man is fighting for his life and needs emergency surgery, while another is rotting in jail for a crime he didn’t commit. Meanwhile, the culprit is on the loose and plotting more wickedness. One former couple considers reconciling, while another pushes away from each other. Two lovers pledge their love when drama with their exes could pull them apart. Here’s what happens on Monday, April 2, through Friday, April 6, on Y&R.

Y&R Spoilers, Monday, April 2

On Monday’s episode, Young and the Restless spoilers from She Knows Soaps reveal that JT Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill) meets all of Mac’s (Kelly Kruger) demands to get a speedy divorce. Even so, Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) is suspicious and wants to delay their marriage. Phyllis Abbott (Gina Tognoni) vows revenge on Jack Abbott’s (Peter Bergman) behalf.

Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) reminds her that they should be each other’s primary concern. Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) and Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) debate keeping it secret that Jack is illegitimate. Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) and Hilary Curtis (Mishael Morgan) go for round two of baby-making.

Weekly Promo Time! There are BIG decisions to make in Genoa City and the heat is ON next week on #YR! pic.twitter.com/LsBR44hZ5o — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) March 30, 2018

Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) warns JT to be good to his sister, while Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) encourages Victoria to seek counseling. Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) came through his surgery, but his life still hangs in the balance. Ashley offers to drop her lawsuit against Jack, and her brother laments that he would be a disappointment to his father.

Young And The Restless, Tuesday, April 3

The Tuesday episode sees Victor’s health take a shocking turn, but does that mean he’s out of the coma and ready to blame JT for his attack, or is he slipping more deeply into unconsciousness? If Victor doesn’t make it out of this ordeal, that means Jack could go down for murder. Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) is feeling tender about Victor – will she dump Arturo?

That same day, a shocked Lily Ashby (Christel Khalil) discovers that Hilary and Devon went ahead with their baby-making plans the old-fashioned way. Hilary is happy to rub it in Lily’s face that she and Devon spent the night together. Mac is still in town, and she’s glad to write JT a reality check. Her soon-to-be-ex is like a bomb ready to explode.

Devon and Hilary find themselves in a compromising position today on #YR! #YR45 pic.twitter.com/VQKapugeYy — Young & The Restless (@YRInsider) March 30, 2018

Y&R Spoilers, Wednesday, April 4

At midweek, Abby runs into a handsome stranger, according to Y&R spoilers from She Knows Soaps. Abby certainly needs a new man in her life, so maybe this will finally be a new romantic interest for her that doesn’t belong to another woman. At the hospital, Victor gets a mysterious visitor, but who will it be – and is this person a danger to “the mustache” in his precarious position?

Other YR spoilers promise that Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) is settling right into life in Genoa City once again. With Jack in jail and Ashley over at Newman, Kyle may take it upon himself to step into the CEO chair at Jabot, especially since he’s on the board of directors. Now that the cops have Victor’s hard drive, Jack has no evidence that Kyle was scheming with Victor.

Took a walk through the iconic Abbott living room with @etnow and @laurenzima. Check out the video now! https://t.co/tWuPKqF3Iv — Michael Mealor (@Michael_Mealor) March 29, 2018

Young And The Restless, Thursday, April 5

Y&R spoilers from Soap Central reveal that Sharon and Nick will bicker. He says he’s ready to move out, but Sharon doesn’t think her ex-husband needs to go quite yet, but she wants to discuss their kiss. Nick refuses because he needs to focus on his father. Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) is worried about Sharon after her mom tells her that she and Nick shared a kiss.

Phyllis dishes out some tough love to Jack. He’s feeling pretty remorseful right now (and sorry for himself), but Phyllis wants him to buck up and focus. Victoria takes a step in the right direction, and her mom hopes it’s away from JT. With Victor recovering soon, JT wants to get a ring on Vikki’s finger before her dad wakes, but she and Mac aren’t doing what he wants.

Today on #YR, Billy is reunited with old friends and Nikki’s loyalty is tested. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/9vBrl8pt5E #YR45 pic.twitter.com/9txXyKr756 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 29, 2018

Y&R Spoilers, Friday, April 6

As the week closes in Genoa City, it’s time for the rededication of Chancellor Park, and that sets the stage for angst between Nikki and Jill Abbott (Jess Walton). With Nikki focused on Victor, Jill takes the opportunity to hijack Nikki’s event and run it her way. They argue publicly over who was Kay’s BFF, and Nick and Devon have to break up the catfight before it goes too far.

Also, on Friday, Ashley notices just how shady Kyle is behaving and worries what he’s up to and whether he can be trusted. JT finds himself backed into a corner. Once JT’s role in Victor’s attack is exposed, Jack should be out of jail. To save his skin, JT makes a slick move, but it might not work. When Victor wakes, he shocks his family by what he says.

Catch up on now on the latest Y&R scoop on Billy getting control of Jabot because of the blood Abbott clause, the reveal that Jack and Victor are half-brothers, and Josh Morrow’s confirmation of the Shick reunion, even if things are cooling off right now.

