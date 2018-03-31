Convicted Man Felt His 11-Year-Old Son Was Gay, Told Girlfriend To Rape Him

Sean Cole had his girlfriend rape his autistic son to ‘straighten him out’ because he thought the boy was gay.

A man told his girlfriend to rape his 11-year-old son with autism because he felt the boy was gay. AL.com is reporting that Sean Cole and his girlfriend, Khadeijah Moore, were both convicted of sodomy, rape, and sexual abuse of a child younger than the age of 12.

Both of them will be sentenced May 24 and are looking at the possibility of life in prison.

The crimes took place in 2016 when the autistic boy was in Huntsville, Alabama, spending time with his father. According to court documents, Cole claimed he discovered his son in a compromising position with another boy and then told his girlfriend to perform sex acts on his 11-year-old.

Prosecutors say Moore, who was 20-years-old at the time, went ahead to rape, sodomize and inappropriately touch Cole’s son. Prosecutors added that the couple also coerced the young boy to perform sex acts on Moore.

When the boy went back to Georgia and his mother, he began asking her sexual questions, which made her suspicious, Seattle Times reported.

The mother probed the boy who told her what had happened in Alabama. The infuriated woman immediately drove from Georgia to Huntsville to report the case to investigators.

Cole and Moore were charged in 2017. The 29-year-old father has been in the Madison County Jail since he was arrested because he could not meet his $750,000 bail.

Khadeijah Moore, now 22, met her bail conditions, but disappeared soon after and is presently considered a fugitive.

Defense attorney Reta McKannan asked for a new trial as the 22-year-old was convicted in her absence. The presiding judge declined the request.

Madison County assistant district attorney Tim Douthit told the court that Cole feared for his son’s sexuality and in his own eyes was doing something to curb it.

According to a forensic interviewer who spoke to the boy, the child was told by his father that he had failed him. Douthit said considering the horrifying ordeal the boy went through, he still blames himself for what happened that day.

“The most terrible part of this is the little boy still doesn’t understand it’s not his fault…he still thinks he’s the bad boy. It’s heartbreaking.”

