Update: How Tomb Raider Star Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Are Coping After Split, According To People

Tomb Raider star Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have gone through tumultuous times, following their split in September 2016, after being together for just over a decade. The news carpeted social media news feeds as memes, GIFs and sympathetic posts and messages flooded in. Their split was officially confirmed by representatives of both stars as a custody battle for the kids ensued.

Since their divorce, there have been numerous reports on their personal struggles to move on. And just a few days ago, a new report by ET‘revealed’ that Angelina Jolie has apparently moved on, and is now seeing a real estate agent. According to a source who spoke to the site, The Tomb Raider star’s breakup with her long-time partner had put her under a lot of stress, and just spending time with another adult has helped her a lot.

However, People reports that Angelina Jolie is not dating anyone at the moment. According to a source who spoke to the site, “She is absolutely not seeing anyone and will not be”. Apparently, the former Tomb Raider actress is presently content with being with her six children and looking after them.

Just about a week ago, Angelina Jolie took her kids to see the rebooted Tomb Raider, starring Alicia Vikander, who plays lead character, Lara Croft. The kids, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 9, spent an afternoon watching the opening film in Los Angeles. Jolie played Lara Croft in the original Tomb Raider in 2001. This was in the film Lara Croft: Tomb Raider. And in 2003, she played the heroine in Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life.

As for Brad Pitt, he is apparently doing much better now and has finally been able to come to terms with the split, which was brutal. He reportedly now has an active social life and has rekindled old friendships, something that has helped him move on. He has also signed up to join Leonardo DiCaprio in the film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which is based on the 1969 Manson family murders.