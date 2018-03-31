Melissa McCarthy Weight Loss Goes Viral In 2018, Credits This Fat-Burning Fitness And Keto Diet For 75 Pounds

In addition to a ketogenic diet, Melissa McCarthy achieved her 75-pound weight loss with a form of fitness that burns 475 calories in 30 minutes.

Melissa McCarthy is stealing the celebrity weight loss spotlight in 2018. Multiple media outlets are headlining McCarthy’s stunning success in shedding pounds, and Melissa’s weight loss is getting noticed as several new trailers for her most recent films have debuted. And as fans and movie reviewers praise McCarthy’s weight loss, using phrases such as “almost unrecognizable” and “incredible,” Melissa also is turning the spotlight on the diet that she used as well as her unexpected choice for fat-burning fitness.

Calling McCarthy’s 75-pound weight loss “impressive.” The Daily Mail pointed out that Melissa’s figure is noticeably thinner in the film trailer for her upcoming movie, Life Of The Party. Prior to shooting the movie, McCarthy turned to a ketogenic diet to reshape her curvy body. The actress revealed that one of the film highlights includes canoodling with a handsome college student, portrayed by 22-year-old Luke Benward. Melissa’s husband Ben Falcone watched from behind the camera as McCarthy filmed the scene, which she called “amazing.”

And while Melissa is calling the scene in which she makes out with a 22-year-old “amazing,” fans are describing her weight loss from a keto diet as even more stunning. The diet’s name comes from the “metabolic state of ketosis,” clarified the publication.

“[The keto diet] involves eating more healthy fats and avoiding carbohydrates. To achieve ketosis, dieters cut their carbohydrates to as few as five to 10 percent of daily calorie intake. They then boost fat intake and keep protein levels moderate.”

Although McCarthy’s weight loss has gone viral in 2018 because of her new films, Melissa actually began her weight loss transformation in 2015. She waited until she had shed 50 pounds and then talked with the media about how much better she felt after beginning her new diet. Since then, McCarthy has lost a total of 75 pounds.

Hollywood Life joined in the praise for McCarthy’s weight loss from a ketogenic diet, revealing the details of her food plan and her fitness.

McCarthy is proud of her transformation, but as the mom of two little girls, Vivian and Georgette Falcone, she also wants to urge women to love their bodies.

“My message is that as long as everybody’s healthy, enjoy and embrace whatever body type you have. There’s an epidemic in our country of girls and women feeling bad about themselves based on what.5% of the human race looks like.”

When it comes to Melissa’s decision to improve her health by losing weight, her slim-down journey actually gets credited, in part, to her film Spy. Prior to making that movie, McCarthy began taking martial arts classes.

Melissa McCarthy Uses Martial Arts Fitness Classes For Weight Loss

In addition to turning the spotlight on the keto diet for weight loss, McCarthy has said that those martial arts fitness classes helped change not just her body but her mindset and attitude about her weight.

According to Shape magazine, martial arts classes are ideal for both cardiovascular fitness and sculpting, making participants “drip sweat” while the time passes quickly.

“Martial arts help you learn powerful new ways to use your body,” explained Dan Roberts, a personal trainer. “Plus, combat sports are a great multi-directional full-body workout.”

The high-intensity fitness classes burn fat through movements such as kicking and punching. And as Melissa’s success shows, the calorie-burning benefits are significant. Fitness For Weight Loss reported that for someone who weighs 200 pounds, martial arts classes such as Judo, Jujitsu, or Karate burn 475 calories in 30 minutes.

Flaunting her 75-pound weight loss, Melissa McCarthy shows off her People’s Choice Award for favorite comedic movie actress. Jordan Strauss / Invision/AP Images

How Do You Follow Melissa McCarthy’s Ketogenic Diet?

If you want to try a keto diet such as Melissa McCarthy used for her 75-pound weight loss, put foods high in fat at the top of your shopping list. Registered dietitian Haley Hughes told the Daily Meal that ketogenic dieters must eat most of their calories from fat.

“In order to consume most of your calories from fat, you must maintain a strict diet of little to no carbohydrates at all and include plenty of nuts, nut butters, coconut, non-starchy vegetables, avocado, cheese, oils, and some protein sources.”

Hughes emphasized that in addition to boosting fat intake, the keto diet requires slashing carbohydrates to just five percent of overall calories. Protein makes up 10 to 20 percent of calories, while the rest of ketogenic meals revolve around fat calories.

“The main macronutrient is fat,” summed up the registered dietitian.

Foods that ketogenic dieters such as McCarthy avoid include beans, peas, lentils, all forms of sugar, most fruit, grains, starchy carbohydrates such as potatoes, and starchy vegetables such as squash and carrots. Some keto diets include very small amounts of fruit low in sugar, such as berries.

As the Inquisitr reported, the keto diet has been shown to burn fat 10 times faster than other weight loss diets. In addition to Melissa, celebrities who have turned to the ketogenic diet for weight loss include Kim Kardashian, Halle Berry, Beyonce, Kourtney Kardashian, and Megan Fox.