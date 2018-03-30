Meghan Markle Might Adopt Queen Elizabeth’s Strict Diet, Reports ‘The Sun’

The Queen follows a strict diet that eliminates the chances of food poisoning.

There are many rules the members of the royal family follow that Meghan Markle might adopt, and one of those rules concerns food. The royal family avoids eating certain foods that could cause food poisoning, according to Business Insider. The Sun reports that this rule is strictly followed by the Queen, while other members of the royal family are flexible. Food poisoning attorney Bill Marler told Business Insider that one of the things to avoid is tap water.

According to Marler, “Almost everything conceivable that can make you sick can be found in water.”

The attorney said that even water from the cleanest streams could contain animal feces, spreading Giardia, which includes symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhea and results in roughly 4,600 hospitalizations a year.

The Sun reports that a “weird rule prevents the Queen and other royals from eating foods like mussels and rare steak when dining out.” The royals are also advised to avoid shellfish, rare meat, and tap water when they are abroad. Marley believes in this strict royal diet and makes his own addition to the list of foods to avoid. According to the food poisoning expert, uncooked flour should be avoided because it can spread bacteria. Consumer Reports states that 56 people in 24 states developed E. coli from eating raw or uncooked flour between 2015 to 2016. In addition to raw eggs, Marler believes that flour can also be a threat because not washing your hands after handling raw flour can spread E. coli.

Shellfish are linked to many foodborne illnesses in the past five years and should be avoided as well. The reason for the contamination of shellfish like oysters is because they carry a lot of bacteria, he says. Precut or prewashed fruits are also prone to contamination, according to the attorney, because as more people handle the food, the greater the chances of contamination. Sprouts are also among the foods to avoid; more than 30 bacterial outbreaks like salmonella and E. coli in the last two decades are linked sprouts.

Meghan Markle's diet is really easy to follow, when she's filming she cu… https://t.co/PWGVpUkmlI pic.twitter.com/r2feFJyHy4 — MijulaStyles (@MijulaStyles) March 22, 2018

Raw meat and uncooked eggs can also cause food poisoning, Marler says. No wonder Queen Elizabeth likes her steak well done, and Marler agrees that meat needs to be cooked to 160 degrees to kill bacteria. Although the chances of getting food poisoning from raw eggs are lower than two decades ago, Marler thinks it should be avoided. Unpasteurized raw milk and juices also have an increased risk of contamination by bacteria, viruses, and parasites. Marler believes that unpasteurized milk and juices should also be avoided because only pasteurization kills bacteria. Meghan Markle is advised to avoid any food that could cause food poisoning. As the newest member of the royal family, she will follow these rules, among many others.