Jim Carrey Paints Donald Trump’s ‘Official’ Portrait: Semi-Nude, Screaming And Touching His Nipple

The actor and painter titled the portrait: “You Scream. I Scream. Will We Ever Stop Screaming?”

Jim Carrey has painted his latest portrait of Donald Trump and the actor jokingly suggested the disturbing painting of the President be submitted to the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery.

In a tweet (via the Hill) unveiling the portrait, Carrey asked the NPG for an early consideration.

“I know it’s early but I’d like to submit this as the official portrait of our 45th President, Donald J. Trump.”

The 56-year-old painter also revealed the name of the painting to his 18 million followers on Twitter.

“It’s called, ‘You Scream. I Scream. Will We Ever Stop Screaming?'”

The painting shows Donald Trump eating ice cream in a bathrobe while touching his nipple and screaming. The portrait is the latest in several politically-charged painting of Trump and his White House administration members.

Carrey’s portrait of Sarah Huckabee Sanders went viral where he slammed the press secretary for lying “for the wicked.” The Huckabee portrait, which garnered over 180,000 likes on Twitter, even triggered a reaction from her father, former Governor of Arkansas, Mike Huckabee.

In a tweet, the politician slammed Carrey as a “pathetic bully, sexist, hater, bigot & ‘Christaphobe.'”

Jim Carrey subsequently unleashed more portraits of White House administration members, such as Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, and his sons Eric and Don Jr.

Jim Carrey mocked Eric and Donald Trump Jr’s infamous game hunting photos, with a painting of the two brothers being gored by an elephant.

It may also be a response to a Washington Post report that the Trump administration is lifting an Obama-era ban on bringing tusks and other elephant body parts back to America as trophies.

If you liked my last cartoon you may also enjoy… "THE WICKED WITCH OF THE WEST WING AND PUTIN’S FLYING MONKEYS“ pic.twitter.com/slBG7j1s8d — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 19, 2018

Jim Carrey revealed that he is elated by the conservative backlash stemming from his Sarah Huckabee Sanders portrait, reported the Business Insider. The actor has upped his politically charged portraits of Trump and his administration since the controversy.

Carrey finds inspiration from the numerous scandals surrounding the White House. The President joked earlier this month “I like chaos” in response to the numerous reports of turmoil in the White House.

Jim Carrey has also used his paintings to slam Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg over the data privacy scandal and the NRA following the Parkland school shooting.

The actor has several semi-nude portraits of the President with the previous portraying Trump bathing in a sewer.