Arnold Schwarzenegger In Stable Condition After Emergency Open-Heart Surgery

Arnold Schwarzenegger is in stable condition after undergoing emergency open-heart surgery to replace an aortic catheter valve.

Schwarzenegger, 70, got the procedure done at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Thursday after complications developed following a separate, experimental heart surgery, TMZ reported.

The former California governor and father of five is reportedly resting in stable condition. His family, including ex-wife Maria Shriver, has not commented on the news.

First Heart Surgery In 1997

This is not the first time Arnold has had heart surgery. In 1997, he underwent elective surgery in Mexico to replace an aortic valve. Schwarzenegger said he went under the knife to take preventive measures for a congenital heart condition.

“I’ve never felt sick or had any symptoms at all, but I knew I’d have to take care of this condition sooner or later,” the seven-time former Mister Olympia revealed in a statement at the time, according to the Los Angeles Times. “I said to the doctors, ‘Let’s do it now, while I’m young and healthy.’ They agreed this was the way to go.”

At the time, Schwarzenegger — who rose to fame as a world-champion bodybuilder — denied speculation that his heart condition was brought on by steroid use. Arnold, whose bodybuilding nickname was the “Austrian Oak,” admitted using steroids, as it was not banned in competition back then.

Arnold Schwarzenegger was the governor of California from 2003 to 2011. Lucy Nicholson / Getty Images

“Steroids have nothing to do with this,” Arnold’s rep said. “This is a congenital condition that’s existed in his family.”

After becoming one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood for more than a decade, Schwarzenegger pivoted to politics, where the Republican served as governor of California from 2003 to 2011. In 1990, Arnold was named chairman of the President’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports by then-president George H.W. Bush.

Schwarzenegger married NBC News reporter Maria Shriver, the niece of former president John F. Kennedy Jr., in 1986. Shriver filed for divorce in 2011 amid revelations that Schwarzenegger had fathered a son with their housekeeper. The couple finalized their divorce in 2017.

In 1997, Arnold Schwarzenegger was immortalized in the hit documentary Pumping Iron, which chronicled his bodybuilding success and catapulted him into a Hollywood film sensation.