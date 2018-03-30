Another accuser files a police report with the LAPD accusing Westwick of sexual assault

Another woman has come forward to accuse Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick of raping her. Haley Freedman has filed a police report with the LAPD. This makes the fourth woman to accuse Ed Westwick of sexual assault.

A Fourth Woman Has Accused Gossip Girl Star Ed Westwick Of Rape

A representative for Freedman confirmed that she filed an official police report with the LAPD according to Us Weekly.

“I can confirm Haley filed a police report on Wednesday, regarding allegations that Ed Westwick raped her. She will be meeting with the district attorney next week.”

At this time, the details of Freedman’s report alleging that Ed Westwick raped her are being kept private.

“The police report will remain confidential since there is private medical information that Haley handed over. Haley plans on meeting with prosecutors next week and is fully cooperating with authorities.”

Ed Westwick has not responded to this newest accusation on advice from his legal team. After the previous allegations, Westwick posted responses on social media, even denying he had met the women, but those posts have been deleted according to an LAPD representative.

“It has come to the attention of investigators that Mr. Westwick has removed denials about alleged rapes of the victims in this investigation from his social media accounts that he had posted last November.”

Ed Westwick Accused Of Sexual Assault By A Fourth Woman https://t.co/G7FkXoPHfo — Bokura no Ashiato (@bokuranoashiato) March 30, 2018

Three Other Women Said That Westwick Assaulted Them Previously

Kristina Cohen, Aurelie Wynn, and Rachel Eck have all accused Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick of rape and assault. Aurelie Wynn was dating disgraced actor Mark Salling at the time she says she was raped by Ed Westwick. Wynn says she told Salling that Westwick assaulted her, and he told her nobody would believe her.

“I told the guy I was seeing that I got raped, Mark Salling, and when he found out by who he pretended not to know him, then blamed me for it and broke it off with me. My other friends and people around me told me it was best not to say anything, to not be ‘that girl’ and that no one would believe me and think I was just out trying to get my 10 seconds of fame.”

Ed Westwick: Fourth Accuser Files Sexual Assault Report with Police https://t.co/2d5ewqJeoz — The Hollywood Gossip (@THGossip) March 30, 2018

Ed Westwick Has Denied Assaulting Any Of The Women

All of the women claim that there was a violent aspect to their assault at the hands of Ed Westwick, though he has denied all of their accounts.