Who Is Camila Morrone: 5 Facts About Leonardo DiCaprio’s Girlfriend

Get to know Camila Morrone, Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend.

Leonardo DiCaprio is once again off the market, having been spotted taking a casual stroll with rumored girlfriend, Camila Morrone.

According to the Daily Mail, the Oscar-winning actor and the 20-year-old Argentinian model packed on the PDA during a low-key outing in Los Angeles. The mystery lady is the stepdaughter of actor Al Pacino, who’s also good friends with DiCaprio, Us Weekly reported.

Who is Camila Morrone? Here are five interesting facts about Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend.

She’s The Stepdaughter Of Al Pacino

Moronne has been friends with The Revenant actor for more than a decade as her mom, Lucila Sola, is dating Al Pacino, who is also friends with DiCaprio. Sola and Pacino have been together for five years.

How Long Have Leonardo And Camila Been Dating?

A source claimed that DiCaprio and Morrone have been dating since the start of the year. What started as a friendship has now blossomed into a romance for the Hollywood couple. In December 2017, Just Jared reported that the pair denied the relationship, saying they are just friends whose families have known each other for so long.

Model-Slash-Actress

The Argentinian beauty, who was born in Buenos Aires, is a model and actress. She first made her modeling debut when she walked the runway for Moschino’s 2017 Resort Collection. She was also credited as an actress for appearing in James Franco’s Bukowski, Bruce Willis’ Death Wish, and the Sundance movie Never Goin’ Back.

She Runs Her Own Blog

Aside from being a model and actress, Camila Morrone is also a passionate writer who runs her own blog under the name Cami Morrone. The blog, which she fondly called her “baby” in an interview with Vogue, was created to respond to numerous questions she receives on social media. The topics she writes about are far and wide, including her skin routine and products she uses.

She’s A Major Foodie And Gym Buff

Camila Morrone is a self-professed foodie, but she’s also committed to working out to “balance it off” and maintain a healthy figure. She revealed that she cooks her own food and walks around the city as part of her daily workout routine.