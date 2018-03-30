Melania Trump Responds To Report That She Is ‘Very Unhappy’ Via An Official Spokesperson

Melania Trump has been keeping a low profile since two women have alleged having an affair with Donald Trump in the past few weeks. An explosive report by Us Magazine stated that the first lady is unhappy and wants out of the marriage after a week of humiliation, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

The first lady, who has been a holiday with son Barron in Florida, made a surprise visit to Palm Beach’s St. Mary’s Medical Center to spend time with the young patients and doctors treating them.

Stephanie Grisham, the director of communications for Melania, responded to the story, stating the reports that the first lady is “ashamed” are false. Grisham went on to challenge the publication’s sources to make the claims on the record.

The day following the CNN interview with former Playboy model Karen Mcdougal, who claims to have had an affair with her husband, Melania Trump took a separate motorcade to the Air Force One base.

The official White House schedule, prior to the McDougal interview, stated the couple would leave together, according to CNN. Melania’s spokesperson did not explain why the first lady opted to ride solo. However, observers have suggested the first lady’s public rebuffs of Trump are a sign that she is unhappy.

And I stand by what I said, which was actually on the record. https://t.co/6lap6pqY5k — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) March 28, 2018

Melania Trump has not publicly spoken about her husband’s alleged affairs and the state of their marriage. Videos of the couple seemingly show the first lady swatting her husband’s hand away on more than one occasion, fueling rumors that the marriage is in shambles.

Karen Mcdougal alleged that her affair with Trump began shortly after Melania gave birth to Barron. The former Playboy model claims that they had sex dozens of time over a 10-month affair and did not use protection.

Enjoyed my visit to @StMarysMC today. So great to spend time with some of their brave patients and hard working doctors and nurses. pic.twitter.com/pm4UgMe0Gr — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 29, 2018

Adult actress Stormy Daniels, on the other hand, claims that she slept with Donald Trump once, and they also did not use protection.

While the alleged affair occurred several years ago, the reported attempt to pay the women “hush money” during the presidential election has brought the stories back to light.

The reported payment to Stormy Daniels may have broken campaign finance law and the matter is being investigated.

Melania claims fight against cyber-bullying as @FLOTUS goal. We know she (& nobody) can control her husband. But it’s unjustifiable that she’s been silent re vicious lies & attacks, particularly by Trump supporters, against Parkland students. Girl, schtick’s getting a little old. — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) March 28, 2018

Melania Trump has been criticized for her anti-cyber-bullying campaign while remaining silent about her husband’s tweeting.