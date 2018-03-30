Val Kilmer Readying For His First Public Appearance Since Near-Death Cancer Battle

The 'Top Gun' alum is set to appear at Motor City Comic Con, joining over 300 actors, writers, and illustrators at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan, on May 18.

Val Kilmer is finally ready to step out of the shadows in what will be his first major public appearance since battling throat cancer. The Top Gun alum is set to appear at Motor City Comic Con, joining over 300 actors, writers, and illustrators at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan, on May 18.

Kilmer is a fan favorite in the comic con world mainly because of his ’90s films, such as Heat, The Doors, Top Gun, Tombstone, and Batman Forever. According to Metro Times, Kilmer joins a pretty stellar lineup at the convention center that includes the likes of Lucy Lawless (Xena: Warrior Princess), Jason Patric (The Lost Boys), Wallace Shawn (The Princess Bride), Ryan Hurst (Sons of Anarchy), Trish Stratus, and Jerome Flynn (Game of Thrones).

Apart from the Motor City Comic Con appearance, Kilmer had parts in two movies in 2017 and has two more projects in the works. Kilmer’s level of activity is impressive, especially considering how he’s still recovering from an intense battle with throat cancer that almost took his life.

Last year, Kilmer finally opened up about his fight with cancer after years of denial. In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Kilmer admitted that he spent two years battling throat cancer and that the fight took a huge toll on his health. In fact, doctors were forced to perform a tracheostomy on the Batman Forever star, which left him with a raspy voice. Kilmer’s two children, Mercedes and Jack, joined him for the emotional chat.

According to People, reports of Kilmer’s fight with cancer first surfaced in 2016 after Michael Douglas wished him well. Kilmer denied the initial reports and stated that Douglas was mistaken. A few months later, Kilmer took part in a Reddit AMA and finally confessed that he experienced a “healing of cancer.”

“[Douglas] was probably trying to help me ’cause press probably asked where I was these days and I did have a healing of cancer, but my tongue is still swollen although healing all the time,” Kilmer revealed in the forum. “Because I don’t sound my normal self yet people think I may still be under the weather.”

Although Kilmer underwent chemotherapy, he credits his faith as a Christian Scientist in helping him win his fight with cancer. After going through the cancer ordeal, Kilmer started re-examining his outlook on life and admitted that he used to take things a little too seriously, especially when it came to his career in Hollywood.

Kilmer explained how he would get upset whenever he didn’t receive awards or recognition for his roles and that he’s now working to improve his overall health.

Kilmer has not said anything more about his health since the interview, which took place in December of 2017. Considering his scheduled appearance at the Motor City Comic Con in a few months, fans can only hope it means that Val Kilmer is doing a lot better.