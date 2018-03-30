Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Will Name Their First Born Camilla? UK Oddsmakers Taking Bets

With their May wedding inching near, oddsmakers in the U.K. are taking bets on what Harry and Markle will name their first born.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding is all the craze these days, but the couple’s plans to start a family is slowly picking up steam. With their May wedding inching near, oddsmakers in the U.K. are taking bets on what Harry and Markle will name their first born. Will they settle on Camilla?

According to International Business Times, the betting has officially started on what Harry and Markle will name their first child. Insiders claim that the couple is planning on having kids right away, which means we might have another royal pregnancy soon. There are several different names at the top of the betting lists, including Harry’s step-mom, Camilla, though it is admittedly pretty far down the list.

So far, the most popular names are Henry and Harry, with each coming in at 10 to 1 odds. Arthur is second followed closely by Alice. Diana also made the cut coming in seventh. Although Camilla is technically on the list, the odds are slim that Harry and Markle will choose it.

Not only is Camilla’s popularity fairly low with the general public, but she’s also the person who cheated with Prince Charles and ended his marriage to Princess Diana. Needless to say, naming their child after Camilla would not go over well with the average citizen.

As a side note, Alice also made the list as a potential name for Prince William and Kate Middleton’s third baby, which is due in a few weeks. Royal expert Victoria Arbiter believes Alice has become a popular choice for the royal family because of its link with Queen Elizabeth’s husband, Prince Philip. In fact, if William and Middleton have a boy and don’t pick Alice, then there’s a good chance Harry and Markle will strongly consider it.

“Will and Kate have been keen to pay tribute to both sides of the family, so I would love to see Alice, which is undergoing a resurgence in terms of being cool,” she explained. “And Prince Philip’s mother was quite an extraordinary woman, so it would be a lovely tribute.”

Markle and Harry are both in their thirties and reportedly want to start having babies before they get too old. Sources also claim that Harry has wanted to become a dad for quite some time and would like nothing more than to start a family with the Suits star.

Even better, insiders say that Harry wants a massive family, so fans can expect a few more royal births down the road. Although we don’t know when Markle will have a child, some oddsmakers are betting that the actress announces her first pregnancy before the year is out while others believe she might get pregnant before the ceremony.

Meghan Markle and Harry are set to tie the knot on May 19 inside St. George’s Chapel. They have not commented on their plans to start a family, though Prince Harry previously said he hopes to become a father soon.