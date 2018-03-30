Fans Think Jinger Duggar’s Husband, Jeremy Vuolo, Slammed His In-Laws, Reports ‘In Touch’

The pastor had some choice words for people who live like the Duggar family

Jeremy Vuolo, Jinger Duggar Vuolo’s husband, may be a bit more rebellious than his in-laws in terms of the way he has previously lived, but fans think that he has actually slammed them in a recent sermon.

According to In Touch, Jeremy waxed poetically about people he thinks profess Christianity, but “reject engagement of the mind.” He also stated that this has led to an entire generation of individuals who only believe what their parents believe and haven’t been taught to question anything in their faith. The news outlet reported that some commented on Reddit that it sounds like he is describing the Duggar family, as all of their children have thus far followed in their footsteps when it comes to religion and way of life.

Thus far, all of the Duggar children have followed their parents “courtship” protocol and shielded themselves from even hugging from the front before marriage. They have also saved their first kiss for marriage and obviously saved everything physical for their wedding. Two of the Duggar children, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth and Joe Duggar, have also stated that they will follow their parents’ footsteps in the Quiverfull movement and have as many children as the Lord wills them to have.

Although Jinger Duggar Vuolo followed courtship protocol and married a Christian man, the reality TV star has become a little bit more “liberal” in her beliefs. She has begun wearing pants and shorts, which were forbidden in her household for women. She has also bared her shoulders and knees, two areas that Duggar women have always gone to great lengths to cover up. Even though her style has evolved, Jeremy is still incredibly conservative in his thoughts. He has stated previously in his Grace Community Church sermons that he doesn’t believe Catholics are true Christians and that it is loving to tell the LGBTQ community that they are not accepted by Jesus so that they can change their ways.

Jinger’s younger sister, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth, recently admitted on an episode of Counting On that she struggled with her parents’ faith, but ultimately decided to accept it after some soul-searching with her brother, Joe.