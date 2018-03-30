Travis Scott Allegedly Loves Kylie Jenner’s New Body, Reports ‘Us Weekly’

The famous baby daddy doesn't think she as a need to hide her curves.

Kylie Jenner gave birth to daughter Stormi Webster a little under two months ago and hasn’t kept it a secret that she’s keen to lose her post-baby weight. However, her baby daddy, Travis Scott, doesn’t think she needs to lose a pound, reported Us Weekly.

A source close to the couple told the magazine that Kylie Jenner has been struggling with body image issues ever since giving birth to baby Stormi, but that she looks and feels fantastic. She’s allegedly already dropped 20lbs in the past couple of months and has been using a waist trainer to get her pre-baby body back. Kylie even posted on Instagram a photo of herself before she gave birth to Stormi saying that it was her goal to look like that again before the summertime. But Travis, however, encourages her not to be ashamed and said she doesn’t need to cover up.

The same insider stated that Kylie is a very “hands-on” mom, despite thoughts that she wouldn’t be because of her celebrity status. She’s also reportedly in very good shape and working to lose all the weight she’s gained during her pregnancy. Fans who watched her emotional “For Our Daughter” YouTube video will be aware that she constantly craved fatty foods and ate at In-N-Out, a popular west coast burger chain, often.

summer goals ???? #tb A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 25, 2018 at 3:43pm PDT

The reality TV star and lip kit mogul is reportedly very happy with being a mom and might give baby Stormi a sibling soon.

Before giving birth to Stormi, rumors swirled that she and Travis Scott were having issues in their relationship. The pair didn’t know each other well when Kylie Jenner got pregnant, having only dated since April of 2017, meaning they were together about a month before she got pregnant. With a jam-packed tour schedule and being spotted at strip clubs, some were even concerned that Kylie and Travis had called things off. Since she gave birth to her baby girl, however, the pair have been seen together publicly.

Rumors also swirled that Kylie Jenner’s ex, Tyga, might have actually been Stormi’s father due to how quickly she got together with Travis after their split. There doesn’t appear to be substance to the rumor, and Kylie is reportedly very happy with Travis.