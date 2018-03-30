A student made threats online complete with weapons and ammunition

There is a new threat on social media aimed at the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, and parents want to know what is being done. Like Nikolas Cruz before him, a new student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School has posted images of guns and ammunition on Snapchat, calling out a particular student by name. Now, Parkland parents want to know what will be done to the student making the dire threats.

There Is A New Gun Threat At Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

TMZ broke the story that another student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School has made violent threats against another student, posting images on Snapchat of guns and ammunition. Now, Parkland parents want to know what is going to be done about this new threat, and if the accused student will be allowed back on campus.

The Snapchat threats seem to be about a pair of Gucci sandals that the poster accused someone named Josh of taking. The student making the threats wrote his message over packs of bullets.

“Anyone know Josh at Stoneman Douglas. He’s light skin where’s Gucci glasses and jeans that look like a 4-year-old drew em hmu.”

The next photo showed a gun tucked into a waistband with a direct threat.

“Catch me out here n*****.”

Marjory Stoneman Douglas Parents Freaked Out Over New Gun Threat https://t.co/z4Ngt1GJUa — Laura Frazier (@LauraFrazier909) March 30, 2018

Parkland Police Arrested The Student Making Snapchat Threats

Parkland police took the threats seriously and came to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last week and arrested the student who posted the messages on Snapchat for making criminal threats. The accused student told the police that the ammunition belongs to his father, and the gun was real. The accused student also uses the gamer tag “NickCruz” when playing video games online, which is the name (Nikolas Cruz) of the Parkland shooter who killed 17 on February 14th.

The father of the student who made the online threats has met with the Parkland police and turned over “a black handgun, a magazine, 6 bullets and an airsoft pistol.”

The #NationalRifleAssociation has launched a heated offensive in the weeks since the Feb. 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in #Parkland, #Florida. Warning of… https://t.co/pMcHLXW2Ao — Tracy Boyd Britton (@GrumbleButtNews) March 30, 2018

The Parents Of The Threatened Student Have Hired A Lawyer To Assess The Situation

The parents of the student who was threatened went to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School to get assurances that the student making the threats would be banned from the school, but the school administration is remaining mum on the situation, according to the Daily Beast. So Josh’s parents have hired a lawyer, Bradford Cohen, to keep on top of the situation and protect the student.