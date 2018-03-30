‘Dance Moms’ Abby Lee Miller Spotted Having A Spa Day After Prison Release, Shows Off Weight Loss

The reality TV star has dropped almost 100lbs, reports say.

Abby Lee Miller, the disgraced Dance Moms coach, has dropped a total of 100 pounds while behind bars in FCI Victorville. She has emerged from the facility a new woman, but will have to serve out the rest of her sentence in a Southern California halfway house. While she is under strict supervision, she was recently spotted having a spa day in Los Angeles after her release, treating herself to having her nails done after several long months in prison. She was spotted in a tee advertising her Los Angeles-based dance studio and baggy pants. Pictures can be seen here of her day out.

After being released from prison, the reality star treated herself to Arby’s, one of her favorite fast-food restaurants. While she did indulge in the high-calorie feast, the disgraced Dance Moms star has still lost a substantial amount of weight while in prison. Those who watched her special before going to prison will know that she had gastric bypass surgery just a few months before her stay. Before going to prison, she had already lost some weight and was determined to stick to healthy eating in prison, even though she acknowledged her choices would be limited on the inside.

Abby Lee Miller famous quit the reality show, Dance Moms, after stating that the producers were manipulating the dances and costumes and stating that she was always shown in a bad light. She also claimed that many of the higher-ups in charge of the show were sexist. She left the show with a rant on Instagram just a few months before she was due to report to prison.

Rumors have swirled that the reality TV star might actually return to her roots on Dance Moms and continue to participate in the show. A source close to the production told Radar Online that her contract is still in effect.

Abby has not necessarily planned a return to television, though she has teased that she was shopping around a script before her imprisonment. She has not elaborated, other than saying it might star some “old faces” and might have a supernatural element.