Barron Trump Attacked By ‘Classy’ Jeb Bush Claims ‘Washington Times’: Trump Kids Slap Back Over Insinuated Jab

Jeb Bush never mentioned Donald Trump’s name during a recent a speech at Yale. However, going by the repercussions that emerged once he was done, the headlines may have sounded as if he did. After the speech concluded, several audience members were interviewed, and they assumed that a quip Bush made about his own kids was actually a jab at Trump and his kids.

While Bush was on the subject of his ill-fated election and his children, he told the crowd that when it was over, he returned home to his children “who actually love me.” Boom — this quip was deciphered by many to mean Trump’s kids don’t love their father. That went over like a lead balloon with at least two of Trump’s grown children.

The Yale Daily News interviewed several people in the audience about Bush’s quip after it conjured up a round of laughter in the crowd. The people interviewed believed Bush was jabbing at Trump with this quip. This prompted the Yale Daily News to publish an article with the headline “Jeb fires Trump barb at Yale talk.” This headline, and the report of how the audience surmised Bush was jabbing Trump, started the wheels of mainstream media rolling.

An article from the Washington Times reports in their headline, “Classy, dignified, substantive Jeb Bush attacks 12-year-old Barron Trump.” Others saw Jeb’s one-liner as a jab at the entire Trump brood, with Bush suggesting Trump’s kids didn’t love him.

Apparently, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. also understood that Jeb was suggesting that Donald Trump’s kids do not love him. The two brothers hopped online with a rebuttal to Jeb’s alleged insinuation.

Evan Vucci / AP Images

Both of Donald Trump’s adult sons let Jeb know he was barking up the wrong tree.

Donald Trump Jr. wrote, “Jeb! I love everything about my father.”

He then went on to list all the good things he sees in his father and reminds Jeb that these are “all the those things you’re not.” The tweets from both Donald Jr. and Eric are seen below.

Jeb! I love everything about my father. I love that he’s a fighter, I love that he has guts, I love that he’s President (all those things you’re not) Also love that he learned enough about politics in a few weeks to dismantle you piece by piece despite it being your life’s work https://t.co/4fcnA1AgAa — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 29, 2018

Eric Trump offered up a much simpler tweet, but he said all that was needed to say.

The Washington Post article lambasted Jeb Bush claiming he’s harboring animosity after “his birth-right was stolen from him by the crass, vulgar and despicable Donald Trump.” The article goes on to suggest that Jeb “has taken his psychological obsession with his own failure to a new low… he has attacked Trump’s 12-year-old son, Barron.”

The Yale Daily News issued a “correction” to their article after the stories started circulating that Jeb took a verbal swing at Trump. According to the Daily Caller, the correction stated that Bush “did not directly refer to Trump.”

It also stated, “His comment was met with raucous laughter and applause from the crowd, and eight of nine audience members interviewed after the event told the News they interpreted Bush’s comment as a reference to Trump.”