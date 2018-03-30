Melania Trump Stuns In $1,280 Dress By Designer Who Crafted Planned Parenthood Style Show, Reports ‘Yahoo’

President Donald Trump called Planned Parenthood an 'abortion factory,' but Melania Trump didn't let that stop her from choosing a dress designer who is vocal in backing the organization.

Ever since 60 Minutes boasted huge ratings for interviewing adult film star Stormy Daniels about the allegations involving President Donald Trump, Melania Trump has been noticeably avoiding the spotlight. Melania has a history of steering clear of public appearances, notably photo ops, every time those rumors soar that Trump cheated on her, as the Inquisitr noted.

However, Melania Trump isn’t letting her desire to keep a low profile detract from her responsibilities as the First Lady, according to Yahoo. With Easter almost here, Melania recognized that children stuck in the hospital for the bunny-happy holiday could benefit from some First Lady love. So Trump put on a brave face in a designer dress to visit St. Mary’s Medical Center in Palm Beach, where Melania took on the role of the Easter bunny.

Melania Trump Lives Up To Reputation Of Stylish Dressing By Flaunting Fashionable Frock As She Plays Easter Bunny

First Son Barron Trump is enjoying his spring break, and Melania is cherishing time with her son by vacationing in Florida. But the First Lady also showed that she cares for other children by giving out Easter baskets to the tiny patients at the health center who had to stay hospitalized because of their need for treatments. The ailing kids made an impression on Melania, who described the children as “brave.” In her tweet, Trump shared photos and also expressed her appreciation for the “hard-working” physicians and nurses.

Enjoyed my visit to @StMarysMC today. So great to spend time with some of their brave patients and hard working doctors and nurses. pic.twitter.com/pm4UgMe0Gr — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) March 29, 2018

For presidential fashion watchers, Melania didn’t disappoint. Trump has been honoring youthful fashion designers and helping their careers by wearing their outfits for special occasions. For St. Patrick’s Day, for example, Melania sported a leopard-print sheath dress by Brandon Maxwell. And for her role as the Easter bunny, Trump chose a frock from another rising star in the fashion design world, Adam Lippes.

Is Melania Trump’s Choice Of Designer Throwing Shade On Donald Trump’s Attitude Toward Planned Parenthood?

Melania’s dress by Lippes features stripes and pleats using cotton-poplin material. The midi-length dress can be purchased at Net-a-Porter for $1,280. Known for her fashion sense, Trump personalized her outfit by wearing a black belt and matching black dress shoes.

Adam rose to fame even before Melania chose his outfit with help from celebrities including Mandy Moore, Kelly Ripa, and Gwyneth Paltrow. One of Donald Trump’s opponents, Oprah Winfrey, also helped Lippes with his career, choosing his adam + eve tees for inclusion in her famous “Favorite Things” listings.

But it’s Adam’s championing of Planned Parenthood that makes Melania’s decision to wear his fashion particularly stunning. Planned Parenthood, which President Trump infamously referred to as an “abortion factory,” earned Lippes’ support so much that he created a style show focused on the organization.

“Making a statement for #AdamLippesFall2017,” wrote Adam in the caption. “#IStandwithPP [Planned Parenthood].”

Earlier this year, Newsweek accused the Trump administration of using a “back-alley way to defund Planned Parenthood.” The controversial move by President Trump was seen as an attack on the organization because it permitted states to block Planned Parenthood from getting Medicaid funding. The action was a reversal of guidelines from President Obama’s era, which cautioned states that it might be a violation of federal law to block Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood.

First Son Barron Trump headed with First Lady Melania Trump to Mar-a-Lago for a vacation. Chris Kleponis / Getty Images

So what should First Lady observers see in Melania’s choice of a designer who publicizes his support for Planned Parenthood after Donald is seen as attacking that same organization? President Trump’s wife is famously private when it comes to sharing her views on policy matters, pointed out Vox. While her fashion often makes a statement, Melania herself has become what the publication called a “blank slate,” leaving observers to create their own stories about the First Lady.

As for what Stephanie Grisham, who plays the role of Melania Trump’s communications director, has to say about rumors of clashes between the First Lady and President Trump, Grisham has stayed consistent in her message. The communications director has described Melania’s focus as all about her family and role as FLOTUS.