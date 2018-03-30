Abby Lee Miller Allegedly In Talks To Return To ‘Dance Moms’ Following Prison Release, Reports ‘Radar Online’

The reality TV star may be gracing fans on the small screen again.

Abby Lee Miller was recently released from FCI Victorville, where she was serving time for tax evasion and fraud. She is currently living in a California halfway house, where she will finish the remainder of her sentence.

According to Radar Online, Abby could still return to Dance Moms. The anonymous source stated that everyone who participated on the show still has their contracts in effect, so it could be possible to see a return of both Abby and the series. The source close to the production told the media outlet that it is possible she might return.

The reality TV star’s hit show Dance Moms has had several spin-offs, though none have been as successful as the original. The show was redone for a Miami version and a U.K. version in addition to a So You Think You Can Dance-style TV show called Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition. Some of the dancers from the latter show, such as Kalani Hilliker and JoJo Siwa, ended up participating on Dance Moms.

Abby Lee Miller teased that there could be a return of the series before she went to jail, teasing that she was shopping something around with some “old faces.” She has not released any information about what this would be, only stating that it could be scripted and have a supernatural element.

The Dance Moms star underwent gastric bypass surgery before reporting for her prison sentence. It is reported that she has lost at least 100 pounds in prison.

Although Dance Moms is over, some of the girls from the show have gone on to continue careers in the entertainment industry. The most well-known are Maddie and Mackenzie Ziegler, who left the series before it ended to focus on their life in Hollywood. According to the Zieglers, they have cut ties with Abby since her arrest, and at one point, Abby blamed their mother, Melissa, for taking part in her crimes. Melissa, however, was never involved in legal drama due to Abby’s case.

Mackenzie and Maddie Ziegler are both touring the world, with Mackenzie singing and Maddie dancing with superstar Sia.