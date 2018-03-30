NFL Rumors: Odell Beckham Trade Would Take San Francisco 49ers To A New Level, ‘Sporting News’ Reports

Vinnie Iyer of 'Sporting News' believes the San Francisco 49ers will be in a better position to win it all if they acquire Odell Beckham from the New York Giants.

The New York Giants made it clear that they are not shopping Odell Beckham Jr. However, trade rumors involving Beckham continue to spread, and talks are not expected to stop anytime soon. The rumors about a potential trade started when Giants owner John Mara said that no player is untouchable this offseason.

While Beckham would bring additional firepower to any team, not all teams are capable of pulling off a trade for the 25-year-old star, according to Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News. Iyer named the San Francisco 49ers among the realistic landing spots for the Giants wide receiver, and he said that trading for Beckham makes a lot of sense for the Niners.

The 49ers will be among the serious contenders for the title in the 2018 NFL season after making bold moves over the past several months. They now have a new face of the franchise in Jimmy Garoppolo, and they also kept their top wideout Marquise Goodwin. Richard Sherman also moved to the 49ers from the Seattle Seahawks.

The 49ers are not done yet, as they are expected to surround Garoppolo with more targets, especially after NFC West rivals Los Angeles Rams bolstered their defense significantly. Iyer said that the 49ers should pursue a trade for Beckham because the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver could bring them to a new level.

Justin K. Aller / Getty Images

Beckham was limited to just four games last season because of an ankle injury. But during the 2016 NFL season, the former LSU standout has a career-best 101 catches for 1,367 yards with 10 touchdowns. He could be a perfect target for Garoppolo. Nick Brown of 12UP recently reported that Beckham could help Garoppolo make the jump from being good to great next season.

Beckham is expected to ask for a new deal, and the 49ers are also in a good position to make him happy financially because they still have cap space to offer lucrative deals. However, the likelihood of a deal between the 49ers and the Giants would depend on New York’s asking price.

While the Giants denied that they are shopping Beckham, sources told Adam Schefter of ESPN that New York is asking for at least two first-round picks. If the reported asking price is true, the 49ers might hesitate to pull the trigger on the deal because trading their No. 9 pick this year might eventually backfire. The second-highest pick that they have this year is the 59th overall pick from the New Orleans Saints.