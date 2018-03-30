The newly-minted director reveals that he had some difficulty with one particular actor while working on the special episode.

Taking on a new job is decidedly difficult, even for the most skilled professionals. Alex O’Loughlin has recently taken a new task on Hawaii Five-0 Season 8, where he has directed a special episode. But what’s so extraordinary about the upcoming episode of the CBS series other than it is being helmed by O’Loughlin? The star of The Back-Up Plan reveals that Hawaii Five-0 Season 8, Episode 18 is a tribute to women who are victims of domestic abuse.

Working on something with a loaded topic might be difficult, but Alex O’Loughlin claims that being a director felt “strangely natural” to him. The star told Entertainment Weekly about his experience helming Hawaii Five-0 Season 8, Episode 18.

Alex O’Loughlin is undoubtedly proud of his work on “E Ho’Oko Kuleana,” which is set to focus on Danny Williams and Adam Noshimuri. However, the real reason why O’Loughlin takes pride in Hawaii Five-0 Season 8, Episode 18 has a lot to do with the way the episode deals with domestic abuse.

“The heartbeat of my script is a violence-against-women story, which is something that I feel passionately about. It was great to be able to tell these stories and represent hope for the unrepresented women all across the world who are fighting a horrible fight that they should never have to fight.”

“E Ho’Oko Kuleana” will feature a woman who was originally married to Danny Williams’ shooter. Danno’s interference with the family has reportedly saved her life and there is a possibility that the woman has traveled to Oahu to thank him in Hawaii Five-0 Season 8, Episode 18.

Although Alex O’Loughlin makes working on “E Ho’Oko Kuleana” sound like a breeze, the newly minted director did admit he had problems with himself as an actor on the set. O’Loughlin confessed to being “the most difficult part of directing” because he “didn’t do as much acting homework” since he “just didn’t have time.” Nevertheless, O’Loughlin says he will be more prepared for future “directing work” after Hawaii Five-0 Season 8, Episode 18.

“E Ho’Oko Kuleana” could find Adam Noshimuri in major trouble yet again. Ian Anthony Dale’s character will find himself being the prime suspect in the murder of the crime boss he has been following. Hopefully, Steve McGarrett and Danny Williams can find a way to clear Adam’s name in Hawaii Five-0 Season 8, Episode 18.

“E Ho’Oko Kuleana” is the title of Alex O’Loughlin’s directorial debut. Hawaii Five-0 Season 8, Episode 18 will air on CBS on March 30.