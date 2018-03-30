‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Billy Warns Kyle, Jack’s DNA Test Results Are In

Kyle and Jack argue some more regarding Kyle's betrayal. Meanwhile, Ashley and Abby get the results of the DNA test.

While in the Club, Kyle (Michael Mealor) mentions about his father being taken into custody. Billy (Jason Thompson) warns Kyle that Jack (Peter Bergman) has some evidence that he is scheming against the family. It irks Billy to hear Kyle talking as if Jack is already proven guilty, according to The Young and the Restless spoilers via Soaps.com.

Kyle visits Jack in the jail and updates him about Victor’s still critical condition. He has woken up, only to have to need an emergency surgery because of the bleeding in his brain. Jack wonders what are the chances Victor will survive. Kyle says Jack is just worried he will have more serious charges, and Jack takes offense.

The father and son argue some more regarding the non-Abbott clause for Ashley (Eileen Davidson). Kyle mocks his father’s poor attempt to be like John (Jerry Douglas), the Abbott patriarch. Jack asks what made him turn against him and what Victor has offered him. His son talks back about Jack’s ego and tricks Jack to talk some more negative about Victor.

Billy informs the people at the hospital that Jack has been arrested for attempted murder. Nobody believes he did it to Victor. Unfortunately, given Victor’s current situation, it looks like Jack has to spend some more days at the jail.

Meanwhile, Ashley receives a text that the results are in. She and Abby read the DNA test results and were stunned by what it revealed. While the results will not be shown yet on today’s episode of The Young and the Restless, there were already spoilers saying that Jack is not an Abbott. Once the truth is revealed, it will cause more chaos.

The Young and the Restless spoilers further tease that Ashley will find it difficult to handle the truth that Jack is not an Abbott, and he will wrestle with that secret in the coming weeks.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays at 12:30 p.m. on CBS.