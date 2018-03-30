Paris Hilton Speaks Out About Losing Her $2M Engagement Ring, Video Shows Epic Reaction When Fiancé Found It

The hotel heiress admits she temporarily lost her expensive engagement ring while partying hard in a Miami club, 'People' reported.

Paris Hilton is finally breaking her silence just a week after temporarily losing her massive $2 million engagement ring while dancing the night away in a Miami club.

In a recent report by People, it has been revealed that the 37-year-old socialite is feeling relieved after her fiancé Chris Zylka managed to find the pricey sparkler in a packed and dark VIP area of the former RC Cola Plant at Mana Wynwood.

Giving her firsthand account of the incident, Hilton admitted that the 20-carat diamond engagement ring literally flew off her finger while she was dancing to a set by British DJs Above and Beyond.

In her tweet, the hotel heiress claimed that her engagement ring was “so heavy and big” that it accidentally slipped off her finger and flew into an ice bucket two tables down from where she had been partying.

Fortunately, Zylka was able to find it before someone else did and returned it back safely to his bride-to-be’s finger. Hilton even called it a “miracle” that her beau managed to spot it, considering that the club is nearly 50,000 square foot and can accommodate up to 7,000 guests.

“I have amazing karma!”

Meanwhile, TMZ obtained a video of the exact moment Hilton got her ring back. In the clip, Zylka can be seen holding out the pear-shaped diamond ring after allegedly recovering it from an ice bucket.

The ring was just so heavy and big that while I was dancing it literally flew off my finger into an ice bucket a couple of tables over. Thank God by some miracle my fiancé found it before someone else did and most likely would not have returned it. I am so lucky! — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) March 26, 2018

Hilton, on the other hand, appeared to be freaking out when her fiancé joked about throwing it away again. She then let out a scream of relief after the ring was put back on her finger.

Last week, Page Six reported that Zylka and a security team scoured the VIP area of the crowd for the pricey ring. Other guests at the club reportedly helped as well by looking for the ring, with “people crawling on the floor, under tables, under other people’s feet, and under seats.”

The outlet also noted that Hilton’s soon-to-be husband was “astonishingly calm” during the frantic search.

Diamonds Are Forever… ✨✨????✨✨ A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) on Jan 2, 2018 at 4:26pm PST

The hotel heiress has always been very protective of her engagement ring. Previously, it has been reported that she even upped her security team to watch over and protect it 24/7.

Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka got engaged in Aspen, Colorado, on New Year’s Eve. Their wedding date has yet to be finalized but the socialite is hoping to do it later this year.