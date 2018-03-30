WWE Rumors: Dean Ambrose Suffers Huge Setback In Recovery Before ‘WrestleMania 34,’ According To ‘Rajah’

Was the Lunatic Fringe pulled from 'WrestleMania' week because of a significant setback in his recovery?

When Dean Ambrose suffered a torn tricep back in December, the WWE Universe was optimistic that he could recover in time for WrestleMania 34. The original timetable for his WWE return was roughly nine months, but a lot of speculation has been circling Ambrose since he was pulled from all appearances during WrestleMania week. Rumors began to fly about the possibility of Dean Ambrose making a shocking return at WrestleMania 34. At the same time, there were rumors about him suffering a big setback in his recovery.

Unfortunately, it’s becoming clear that the news coming out of Ambrose’s camp is not good. According to a new report from PWInsider, Dean Ambrose has been seen in Birmingham over the past few days with his arm in a sling. Generally, WWE Superstars don’t go back there on a regular basis unless there is some kind of problem in their recovery, which has created some speculation that Dean’s injury isn’t healing very well.

Ambrose recovering in time for WrestleMania just wasn’t in the cards. He has only had four months to heal thus far, and the timetable was for nine. On paper, Ambrose returning in time for SummerSlam is also still up in the air, especially if he’s suffered a significant setback that could add more time to his recovery. Fans want the Lunatic Fringe back on WWE programming as soon as possible, but he needs a lot more time.

‘The Lunatic Fringe’s WWE future is in doubt as the rest of the company heads to New Orleans for WrestleMania 34.’ WWE

As of this writing, Dean Ambrose isn’t scheduled for WrestleMania Access, and it’s possible that he may not even be in New Orleans next weekend at all. It’s still plausible for him to be backstage for the event, but it’s clear that WWE officials have no intention of using him on the show. He was rumored for a huge heel turn before his injury, but it seems Ambrose will need to be healthy before WWE runs an angle for that turn.

If the timetable for his recovery is extended, that news will come to light and spread very fast. Ambrose has been sorely missed on WWE programming over the past four months, and it seems ridiculous to imagine at least another five months without him. The only thing the Lunatic Fringe can do is get healthy and return to WWE television better than ever. After all, Dean might get lucky and return much sooner than expected.