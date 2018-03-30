Maci Bookout Files For Order Of Protection Against Ryan Edwards

Maci Bookout has been dealing with Ryan Edwards for nearly a decade. She shares a son with him which ties them together for 18 years at a minimum. Things haven’t always been easy between the two, and there have been more bad moments than good. Bookout has been upfront with her feelings about Edwards and his lack of parenting on Teen Mom OG.

Earlier this week, Ryan Edwards was arrested on a heroin-related charge. The details are sketchy regarding the incident, but Maci Bookout isn’t messing around this time. After finding out her ex-boyfriend was addicted to heroin, things changed. According to the Ashley, Maci Bookout filed for an order of protection against Ryan Edwards. Taylor McKinney and her three children are also listed as needing protection. This is a major step for the Teen Mom OG star to be taking.

It has been hard for Maci Bookout to deal with everything that has been happening with Ryan Edwards. She spoke about it last season on Teen Mom OG, but she never did divulge what kind of drugs he was using or the severity of his issues. Eventually, everything was made public as Edwards went to rehab and was revealed to be spending close to $10,000 a week on drugs. Bookout was confronted by Mackenzie Standifer during the reunion because she felt Edwards’ ex-girlfriend was exploiting his drug use. The two currently have a strained relationship.

The court date is Monday to determine whether or not a judge will grant Maci Bookout the protective order she is seeking. No date was available regarding when she filed, but it had to have been in the last 15 days. There is a lot to consider here, especially when you take Bentley into consideration. Bookout wants what is best for her son, and Ryan Edwards may not fit that bill.

Speculation is running rampant about whether Maci Bookout will allow her son to remain in contact with his grandparents. Jen and Larry Edwards have been a huge part of Bentley’s life and were supervising his visits with his dad up until recently. Bookout was clear about not allowing Ryan Edwards to care for Bentley unless he passed a drug test.

Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer have a baby on the way. The pregnancy was revealed earlier this week, shortly before the arrest. With the order of protection requested by Maci Bookout and the slew of other things happening in their life, Edwards and his wife are dealing with a lot.