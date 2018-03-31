Sofia Richie, Scott Disick Relationship: Model Crushing On Kourtney’s New Man, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

Sofia Richie allegedly thinks Kourtney Kardashian’s new boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, is hot, and Scott Disick is obviously unhappy with it.

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick have been facing a lot of breakup rumors lately, and the recent scoop is not helping their relationship at all. A new report claims that the teen model is crushing on Kourtney Kardashian’s new boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, and the self-proclaimed “Lord” is understandably unhappy with it.

According to a Hollywood Life source, the 19-year-old fashion model is making things a lot more awkward between she and Scott Disick. As if their romance needed more plot twists, the insider revealed that Sofia Richie thinks that the new man of Scott’s ex-partner is really good looking.

“Sofia has been teasing Scott over Younes’s sexy picture with Kourtney,” the source told the site. “Sofia thinks Younes is a total hunk and it’s pissing Scott off that his girlfriend is trolling Kourt’s Instagram, checking out the topless picture of Younes.”

The insider noted that Sofia Richie is in love with Scott Disick, but she just thinks that Younes Bendjima’s new shirtless photo certainly deserves all the attention. However, the 34-year-old television personality doesn’t appreciate the fact that his girlfriend is checking Kourtney Kardashian’s new boyfriend out.

If this new claim is indeed true, then it is obviously going to add more strain to their allegedly already troubled relationship. Previous reports revealed that Sofia Richie is ready to end her romance with Scott Disick after realizing the bad side of being with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

#mycalvins #ad @calvinklein A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Mar 30, 2018 at 9:01am PDT

Surprisingly, the earlier scoop claimed that it was Scott Disick who has been obsessing over Kourtney Kardashian that is causing fights between the pair. On top of that, the famous playboy has been treating Sofia Richie badly, which made her want to finally break up with him.

“A lot of their fights stem from his ongoing obsession with Kourtney, but they also argue over the way he treats Sofia, which is pretty crappy most of the time,” a source previously shared to Hollywood Life. “It’s like he’s totally checked out of the relationship, and barely makes any effort at all.”

Despite all these breakup rumors, Sofia Richie recently posted a photo of she and Scott Disick on Instagram and captioned it: “My [love]”

My❤️ A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Mar 26, 2018 at 5:10pm PDT

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have yet to officially address all these issues.