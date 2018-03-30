Tiffany Haddish Claims This Controversial Woman Is The One Who Bit Beyonce’s Face

Tiffany Haddish finally named the culprit who allegedly bit Beyonce's face, and it's not who you think it is.

Beyonce’s biter still remains a mystery, but that doesn’t mean that people will stop talking about it. In fact, the guessing game about who bit Queen Bey on the face never really stopped after Tiffany Haddish shared the shocking incident. Now, the Girls Trip actress finally revealed the name of the culprit.

It appears that the issue is finally getting on the 38-year-old actress’ nerves. Tiffany Haddish probably didn’t expect that her revelation would blow up and almost became every fan’s obsession, so she took to Instagram to finally put an end to all the speculations.

“You wanna know who bit Beyoncé? I’m gonna just tell you all. And this is the last time I’m talking about it. I ain’t going to say nothing else about it. Let me sip some of my tea,” she said during an Instagram Live video on Wednesday, as per E! News. “It was Stormy Daniels.”

Obviously, it was a joke. Stormy Daniels has been making headlines after news broke that she had an affair with President Donald Trump.

Tiffany Haddish then revealed that the real reason why she can’t say the name of the actress who bit Beyonce’s face is because she signed an NDA (nondisclosure agreement).

“NDAs are real,” she said.

Meanwhile, a new report claims that Beyonce might finally reveal the name of the actress who bit her in one of her upcoming songs. According to a Hollywood Life source, the 36-year-old singer, songwriter, and actress is not really bothered by all the fuss as to who bit her on the face at Jay-Z’s concert after-party in December of 2017.

However, the insider shared that Beyonce knows that people will keep talking about it until they get an answer, and the superstar might actually give them what they want. But at the same time, she also fears for the actress if she reveals her name.

“She will play with it in a future song and or video, but she probably will never say who actually did it because she doesn’t want her beehive to attack the actual person who did it,” the source told the site. “She doesn’t want to put that fervor on the person who did it. She would consider it bullying.”

Beyonce has yet to officially address the biting issue.