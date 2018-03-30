Nike Release Dates 2018: LeBron 15 ‘Fruity Pebbles’ And KD 10 ‘City Edition’ Hitting The Market Soon

Nike will release two popular signature shoes soon, and both sneakers are already getting a lot of attention. The LeBron 15, the latest signature shoe of Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James, and the KD 10, the newest signature shoe of Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant, will be released in new colorways.

According to Nike, the LeBron 15 will come out in “Cereal” edition, but is more popularly known as the “Fruity Pebbles” version in previous iterations of James’ signature kick. This edition, which is officially listed as the white/multi-color edition of the shoe, will be released on Monday, at 10 a.m. EDT.

The LeBron 15 “Fruity Pebbles” sports a multi-color upper part, which was inspired by the colors of James’ favorite cereal, according to Kicks On Fire. It was combined with white laces, tongue tabs, pull tab, and insole. It was finished off with white midsole and an icy blue translucent outsole.

This latest signature shoe of LeBron boasts the next-generation BattleKnit material, which is said to be more flexible, stronger, and lighter than the popular Flyknit material. It also sports a merged Air Max and Zoom Air cushioning. Retail price is set at $185 per pair on Nike’s official website, and in selected retailers worldwide.

Aside from the LeBron 15 “Fruity Pebble” signature shoe, Nike will also release the KD 10 in “City Edition” next week, according to Sneaker News. The new edition of Durant’s latest signature shoe, which is officially listed the hyper turquoise/racer blue colorway of the kick, will be released on Wednesday.

"City Edition" KD 10's are back with a twist https://t.co/VkYI9FGs8x pic.twitter.com/TljLARUZk1 — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) March 29, 2018

The KD 10 “City Edition” sports a turquoise Flyknit upper, laces, and midsole. It also has a turquoise Nike Swoosh with a blue outline. It is finished off with a turquoise-based outsole, combined with a Golden State Warriors-inspired blue and yellow hit along with a Chinese script on the tongue.

Nike has yet to release the official pricing and sizing details of this upcoming colorway. But according to Sneaker News, it will be sold for $150, similar to the retail price of the other iterations of this popular signature shoe. The April 4 release date is only for Europe at this point, but the United States launch is expected to be revealed soon.