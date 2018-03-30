Sofia Vergara Sizzles In Bikini Photo From The ’90s

Sofia Vergara rocks bikini body in '90s flashback photo.

Sofia Vergara shared a photo of herself in a string bikini from the ’90s on Instagram for #ThrowBackThursday. The Modern Family star is so ageless that the main thing giving away the snap was from decades ago was her hair; she’s blonde in the photo.

“#tbt the 90’s Miami,” Sofia Vergara captioned the image.

People reports that the 46-year-old posed for the bikini pic during her modeling days.

Before she ever became one of the most successful TV actresses in Hollywood, Sofia Vergara modeled professionally. According to the report, donning “itty bitty bikinis” was just part of the job for the aspiring actress/model.

Vergara is standing with her hands playfully on her hips as she strikes a sexy pose. She smiles broadly at the camera as her blonde tresses fall around her face. She’s wearing a black triangle bikini top with white embellished trim and the bottoms have white strings tied on the side.

The native Colombian posed nude on the cover of Women’s Health magazine last year. She had her hands strategically placed over her chest and her legs crossed. Sofia told the magazine that she wants to look her age, but look great. The age-defying star said if people are “obsessed” with looking young, they’re “going to go crazy.” Even if people tell Sofia she looks like she’s in her 20s, she knows the reality and notices the changes are mostly in her skin.

#tbt the 90’s Miami????☀️???????? A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Mar 29, 2018 at 10:47am PDT

Sofia Vergara shared another bikini photo not too long ago when she was on vacation with her husband, Joe Manganiello. She shared a gorgeous photo of herself in a black bikini top and leopard-print briefs. A sheer paisley top was added to the look, which can be seen below. Vergara posted the image on Instagram after she shared images of the carb-rich foods she was consuming during her time off.

The ???? is out!! A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jan 11, 2018 at 11:26am PST

Many on her social media account wondered how she maintained her flawless figure eating sugary foods, but it’s how she takes care of herself on a daily basis that really counts.

Popsugar rounded up information from various interviews that Sofia Vergara has given about what she eats. Her motto is moderation, with exercise and eating. She doesn’t believe in dieting and loves to eat homemade muesli made of Greek yogurt, oats, chia seeds, nuts, and blueberries. She admitted to Celebuzz that sweets are her weakness. She said that she’s “always trying to figure out how to get away with trying to eat something sweet after a meal or before going to bed.”

Sofia Vergara obviously does well at conquering her guilty pleasure to rock a bikini body like hers.