Reason Why Shane McMahon Is Able To Wrestle At ‘WrestleMania 34’ Revealed, According To ‘Rajah’

How can Shane McMahon still wrestle next weekend if he's suffering from diverticulitis and a hernia?

This week on SmackDown Live, Daniel Bryan announced that he would be teaming with Shane McMahon on the grandest stage of them all against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The match was not a surprise since the WWE Universe has been speculating about it happening for months, but a lot of people were surprised that Shane McMahon is even capable of wrestling after being diagnosed with diverticulitis earlier this week.

The expectation was WWE officials would replace Shane before WrestleMania 34, but it has been reported by Rajah that he will be wrestling through his injuries despite suffering from diverticulitis and a hernia. A lot of people are questioning the legitimacy of Shane’s health problems and believe WWE officials are using them to boost the storyline. However, CageSideSeats has reported that Shane’s health issues are legitimate and the fact that it’s WrestleMania is the reason why he’s putting off surgery and fighting through the pain.

Since WWE officials have made the announcement for Bryan and McMahon vs. Owens and Zayn, there’s at least another week to determine if Shane can perform at WrestleMania and to find a proper replacement if he’s unable to wrestle. Shane McMahon could return to SmackDown Live next week and announce his own replacement, but it seems he’s committing to the match, which means he might be very limited in the ring.

How serious are Shane McMahon’s health problems if he’s still wrestling on the grandest stage of them all? WWE

According to another report from Rajah, Shane McMahon is dealing with some injuries, but WWE officials might be exaggerating the severity a bit to give him more sympathy from the WWE Universe and put over the attack from Owens and Zayn a few weeks ago. He’s still expected to wrestle with a great deal of pain at WrestleMania, so WWE officials are expected to design the match around Shane not being able to take any of his usual risks and high spots. On paper, that should leave Daniel Bryan with most of the heavy lifting.

Shane could spend most of the match on the apron, or on the canvas taking “punishment” to set up Bryan for the hot tag toward the end of the match. That is the logical way for WWE officials to book him. Even if he’s replaced by someone else, Shane O’Mac will most likely remain at ringside. There’s no question that he will be a part of the match and WrestleMania 34, it’s just going to take another week to find out the extent of his involvement at the biggest event of the year.