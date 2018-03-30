Body Of Missing Actress Found, Death Ruled As Homicide

The remains of Adea Shabani were found in a shallow grave in northern California.

The search for Adea Shabani, the aspiring actress who went missing in late February, has ended after her remains were discovered buried in a shallow grave. The body of the 25-year-old Shabani was found in the Spenceville Wildlife Area in northern California, more than 400 miles from where she was last seen, BBC News reported.

The Macedonia-born Shabani was identified by her tattoos, according to officials of the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. Police are treating her case as a possible homicide after Shabani was discovered through a post-mortem examination on Wednesday to have suffered from blunt force trauma to the head.

Authorities are still waiting for toxicology and tissue analysis results to determine the official cause of death.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Captain William Hayes of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division said he believes “something happened” to Shabani that is “somewhat untoward.” Hayes indicated that it’s possible “there was foul play involved.”

Police are looking at the possible connection of Christopher Spotz, 33, to Shabani’s death. Spotz, who was believed to be in a relationship with the aspiring actress, killed himself last week when police cornered him in Riverside County after a chase while driving a Toyota Tacoma, Daily News reported.

Adea Shabani case: Dead boyfriend suspected in aspiring model's killing, cops say https://t.co/AVTqC6CuLG pic.twitter.com/7x8ebIOCz4 — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 29, 2018

During the investigation for Shabani’s disappearance, Spotz released a statement through his lawyer saying they got into an argument while on their way to Northern California. Spotz, who was engaged to another woman, said he dropped Shabani off in Santa Clarita or around 25 miles from her place. He claimed he hasn’t seen her since.

Authorities are examining the pickup truck, along with a rental car that Spotz used during a trip to Colorado with his fiancee in early March.

BREAKING: Sources confirm that Adea Shabani left with her boyfriend Chris Spotz, also an actor, on what she thought was a weekend getaway. Spotz would later tell police they fought and he left her in Santa Clarita which sources say is not true. @foxla pic.twitter.com/lGtnIp8DY6 — Gigi Graciette (@GigiGraciette) March 27, 2018

Shabani moved to Los Angeles after finishing high school in Macedonia to pursue a career in Hollywood. She got a bit part as a waitress in the 2017 film, All or Nothing. Shabani has been living in L.A. for less than two years before her death.

Shabani was last seen alive on February 23 with Spotz as she left her apartment. She was carrying luggage.